Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop today — SAVE $285

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

The best Black Friday deals give gamers the chance to invest in new machines and to upgrade their old ones. You shouldn’t settle for Black Friday laptop deals, though — you’ll need to target Black Friday gaming laptop deals to purchase a computer that can keep up with the requirements of today’s video games. If you’re tired of waiting for the shopping holiday, the good news is that there are early Dell Black Friday deals that you can shop, including Dell’s $285 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $700 from its original price of $985.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop won’t break a sweat when running the latest video games, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. That power is displayed on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen, which features a rapid refresh rate of 120Hz.

Inside the Dell G15 gaming laptop is the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over the hardware and software environments, so you can tweak them for each game that you play. The feature also enables Game Shift technology, which can be activated by a simple press of the button to trigger a dynamic performance mode that maximizes fan speed to maintain a cool temperature while the processors work harder.

For a reliable but affordable machine that will meet the needs of gamers, you should go for the Dell G15 gaming laptop. It’s available from Dell at $285 off, lowering the gaming laptop’s price to $700 from its original price of $985. There’s no information on when the offer will end, so if you want to purchase the Dell G15 gaming laptop early ahead of the chaos of Black Friday, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

