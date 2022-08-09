Save $539 on this Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti today

If you’ve been eyeing Dell laptop deals, anticipating a great deal on a gaming system, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $630 direct from Dell, saving you $539 off the usual price of $1,169. It’s an ideal system for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune on portable gaming but who also doesn’t want to miss out on some decent quality hardware. If this sounds tempting to you, read on while we explain why the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a good pick for many people.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Demonstrating that gaming laptop deals don’t have to cost thousands, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a well-made system that’s well suited for someone gaming on a budget. Sure, no gaming laptop is incredibly cheap but the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a lot more inexpensive than the best gaming laptops, while still offering plenty to like.

It has a reasonable set of specs. There’s an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is the highlight as many gaming systems in this price range only offer 256GB of space which soon runs out as some of the latest games can take up 100GB of space on their own. Most importantly for a gaming system, the Dell G15 has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. It’s capable of playing many of the latest games, although some of the most demanding titles (we’re looking at you, Cyberpunk 2077) may require you to tweak the visual quality.

Thanks to being made by one of the best laptop brands, the Dell G15 also has some well-thought-out design choices. It uses an Alienware-inspired thermal design so that it incorporates a dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop. With cooler performance, the Dell G15 gaming laptop can handle longer and more intense gaming sessions without a problem. It also offers Alienware’s Game Shift technology for when you need to give your gaming a performance boost. Like many of the best Dell laptops, the laptop also has a great screen offering a 15.6-inch full HD display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The high refresh rate means you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues even when you’re playing fast-moving games.

Well designed in many ways, the Dell G15 gaming laptop comes across as a much more expensive laptop than it is. Normally priced at $1,169, the Dell G15 has been reduced by $539 for a limited time only, bringing it down to just $630. A great way to get more from your gaming time without spending a fortune, buy it now before the deal ends.

