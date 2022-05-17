The Dell G15 gaming laptop just got a $400 discount

Gone are the days when you had to break the bank to pick up a competent gaming laptop. Thanks to brands like Dell, you can get gaming laptop deals with powerful, modern specifications to run the latest PC titles. One of our favorites is this Dell G15, discounted today on Dell’s website. You can pick it up for just $700, a massive $435 discount on the regular price of $1,135. Keep reading to discover why this laptop is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a solid gaming experience on a budget.

While the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop isn’t going to win any awards for the best gaming laptops on the market, it’s a solidly specced, affordable device with plenty of gamer-oriented features. Under the hood, you’ll find an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11260H processor, a six-core, 12-thread chip with excellent performance in both multi-core and single-core tasks. That translates to awesome gaming and productivity performance, which means this laptop can double as your work machine. It has 8GB of DDR4 memory for general multitasking and running big games, along with 512GB of speedy solid-state storage for your game files and documents. You can easily expand your storage with the USB-C port or the high-speed USB-A 3.2 port if you have an external drive.

The G15’s most powerful component is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a modern, mid-tier graphics card. It has enough power to play everything from modern triple-A 3D adventures to popular e-sports titles at solid frame rates. The 3050 Ti is also a decently futureproofed GPU, so you should get playable framerates for new games for the next few years. In addition, the G15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch, 1080p 120Hz display to give you a smooth visual experience and take advantage of those extra frames. There’s also an RJ45 Ethernet port to ensure low-latency online gaming, especially in fast-paced competitive games.

Whether you’re looking for your first gaming computer or you need to upgrade an old machine, the Dell G15 is an easy pick, especially at its current price. You can get it for just $700 from the Dell website, a $435 discount from the regular price of $1,135. This deal could expire at any moment, so hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible!

