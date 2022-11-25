 Skip to main content
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is $350 off for Black Friday

We’re not at all surprised to see so many great Black Friday deals, especially on excellent budget gaming laptops like the G15, which is a laptop we often recommend for those who want something entry-level and with good value. That said, this deal from Dell on the G15 is pretty significant, with a $350 discount bringing it down to $600 rather than the $950 it usually goes for.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

While the RTX 3050 isn’t the most powerful GPU on the market, it’s still a great entry-level graphics card that will handle most modern games, albeit at slightly lower graphical settings. The 15.6-inch FHD screen won’t tax it much either, and while it can hit a refresh rate of 120Hz, that’s more likely to happen with the big free-to-play games optimized for lower-specialty PCs. Luckily, Dell throws in an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, which is not only an excellent mid-range CPU but also more efficient than Intel CPUs and therefore helps quite a bit with battery life.

That brings us to the one big downside; the lackluster battery life. While most gaming laptops have this issue, the G15 doesn’t set itself apart in the category, and you’ll likely not get more than a couple of hours of use of it, especially when gaming, so expect to be plugged in for that. Luckily, that’s not a massive dealbreaker, and the G15 still made it onto our list of best gaming laptops. As for RAM, you get a single 8GB stick of DDR4, and we encourage you to upgrade it with another 8GB stick for improved dual-channel performance. Storage is also on the lower end with 256GB of SSD space, so grabbing one of these external hard drive deals is also recommended.

Overall, the G15 is a budget gaming laptop that’s all about compromises, yet it is still an excellent choice, especially with the discount from Amazon, bringing it down to $600. That said, we certainly encourage you to look at some of the other Black Friday gaming laptop deals for alternatives, especially if you’d like something with a slightly more powerful GPU.

