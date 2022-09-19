Dell’s G15 gaming laptop has a $400 discount today

While the Dell G15 may not feature on our list of best gaming laptops, it’s still an industry workhorse that balances costs and specs, and this Ryzen Edition is exceptionally well featured for the price. If you’re interested in a good mid-tier gaming laptop that won’t put you in the poorhouse, you can pick up the G15 Ryzen Edition directly from Dell at the discounted price of $1,050, a significant $419 discount from the original price of $1,469.

Why you should buy the G15 Ryzen Edition laptop

Right off the bat, we’re happy to tell you the G15 Ryzen Edition comes with an RTX 3060, a mid-tier gaming GPU that should easily allow you to run some of the best PC games, especially since the 1080p resolution is going to let the 165Hz refresh rate shine. It’s also a great GPU to pair with an external monitor you can find among gaming monitor deals if you’re going to use it as a desktop replacement, and you’ll likely be able to play games in 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate without too many issues, although that varies depending on the game. You’ll also be happy to know that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile, another great mid-tier CPU, has more than enough power to match the RTX 3060, so there are no bottlenecks there, and also can provide for things like streaming and productivity apps.

The laptop’s overall size is 15.6 inches and weighs roughly 5.39 pounds without the charger, so it’s not a particularly portable laptop, although that’s definitely an issue most gaming laptops have. Thankfully, the battery is pretty good, and the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage means it’s a great overall PC that should manage most tasks wherever you take it, so it’s worth its weight. That said, the storage is a bit on the small side, so we’d suggest grabbing an external hard drive deal to help supplement the internal storage, especially if you like playing AAA games that often start at 60GB of space.

Overall, the G15 Ryzen Edition is a great mid-tier gaming laptop that is honestly going for a steal of a price at $1,050 from Dell, a $419 discount on its $1,469 price, especially given the RTX 3060 and Ryzen 7 5800H. That said, if you’d like a few more options, there are some other great gaming laptop deals for you to check out.

Editors' Recommendations