 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop is $400 cheaper today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Dell G16 from the front.

There are many gaming laptop deals to shop right now, but if Dell is your brand, one of the best Dell laptop deals is on the new G16 gaming laptop. This build features some impressive hardware, and it currently only costs $1,500. This is a $400 savings from its regular price of $1,900, and free shipping is included with your purchase. It’s rare you can find the specs this Dell G16 gaming laptop offers at a price like this, so click over to Dell and grab it while this pricing lasts.

Why you should get the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Dell is consistently known as one of the best laptop brands, and with the new G16 it has put together a gaming laptop that can accommodate the needs of almost any gamer that likes the laptop form factor. As built for this deal, the G16 brings plenty of power to your gaming world. It has a 14-core Intel i9 processor and 16GB of RAM. It also has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which is a powerful and popular option for a gaming laptop. This laptop also comes with 1TB of internal storage, which is plenty for housing many of the best PC games, in addition to any other software you may like to boot up.

The form factor of the Dell G16 is something else to be impressed with. It has a larger 16-inch display built into the body of a 15-inch laptop, getting you some extra screen real estate without making the G16 any less portable. It has an Alienware-inspired thermal design that keeps it performing optimally under the pressure of intense gaming, allowing for longer gaming sessions and less likelihood of thermal throttling. You can even control fan speeds with the Game Shift feature, which pushes the fan speeds to their max simply by pressing the F9 button. The Dell G16 gaming laptop is a worthy laptop to build your entire gaming setup around, and pairs well with anything you may find shopping current gaming monitor deals as well.

Related

While it would normally set you back $1,900 with this internal hardware, the Dell G16 gaming laptop is marked down $400 to just $1,500 at Dell right now. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best places to buy a laptop online in 2023
Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.
The best places to buy a prebuilt gaming PC in 2023
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
This ASUS gaming PC with RTX 3060 is $300 off today
Asus ROG gaming PC at a side angle.
This 165Hz gaming monitor is on sale at Walmart for under $200
The ASUS TUF 27-inch gaming monitor against a white background.
Best place to buy a TV: Get the most bang for your buck
2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.
Best blue light glasses: 10 frames for every personal style & preference
Best laser printer deals for January 2023: Save on HP and Canon today
The Canon imageCLASS MF3010VP Wired Black and White All-in-One Laser Printer on a desk, with paper in the feeder.
Best gaming chair deals for January 2023
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
This 65-inch LG QNED TV is $700 off — so what is QNED?
The LG 65-inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV with colorful display on screen
This Sling TV deal gets you 50% off your first month
Sling TV on Apple TV.
Best Samsung deals for January 2023
person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for January 2023
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus on carpet.
Reserve Samsung’s next Galaxy Book laptop and get up to $100 credit
Event invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked February 2023.