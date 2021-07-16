This Dell gaming laptop is so cheap it could be a mistake

Good quality gaming laptops don’t have to cost thousands, provided you know when to snag a great bargain. That’s why this Dell gaming laptop is worth your time. Right now, you can buy a Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for just $800 directly from Dell. That’s a substantial savings of $420 on the usual price of $1,220 making this a sweet time to invest in a portable gaming setup. As is often the case with Dell deals, stock is limited at this price so if you want to benefit, you’ll need to hit the buy button fast before the price returns to normal. You won’t want to miss out.

The Dell G3 gaming laptop range has been around for a number of years with some great revisions going on. That’s hardly surprising as Dell is also one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. In the case of the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. While that spec might not quite top the best gaming laptops, it’s a fantastic array of hardware for the price.

Combined, you’ll be able to play plenty of the latest games at a reasonable pace and the Dell G3 15’s 15-6inch full HD display means you won’t miss out on any of the action. Dell has implemented some of its Alienware range’s technology within the laptop, too, so you get the benefits of fans that maximize their speeds any time you need to keep the system cooler, along with dual speakers that offer Nahimic 3D audio.

The laptop also looks pretty good and isn’t too bulky for a gaming laptop so you’ll have no problem taking it out and about with you, as well as using it at home.

Ordinarily priced at $1,220, the Dell G3 15 is down to just $800 right now, saving you $420 on the usual price. Once it’s gone though, it’s gone, and you won’t want to miss out on this huge saving. It’s a great way of gaming for less.

