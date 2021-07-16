  1. Deals
This Dell gaming laptop is so cheap it could be a mistake

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop with Code Vein on screen

Good quality gaming laptops don’t have to cost thousands, provided you know when to snag a great bargain. That’s why this Dell gaming laptop is worth your time. Right now, you can buy a Dell G3 15 gaming laptop for just $800 directly from Dell. That’s a substantial savings of $420 on the usual price of $1,220 making this a sweet time to invest in a portable gaming setup. As is often the case with Dell deals, stock is limited at this price so if you want to benefit, you’ll need to hit the buy button fast before the price returns to normal. You won’t want to miss out.

The Dell G3 gaming laptop range has been around for a number of years with some great revisions going on. That’s hardly surprising as Dell is also one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. In the case of the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. While that spec might not quite top the best gaming laptops, it’s a fantastic array of hardware for the price.

Combined, you’ll be able to play plenty of the latest games at a reasonable pace and the Dell G3 15’s 15-6inch full HD display means you won’t miss out on any of the action. Dell has implemented some of its Alienware range’s technology within the laptop, too, so you get the benefits of fans that maximize their speeds any time you need to keep the system cooler, along with dual speakers that offer Nahimic 3D audio.

The laptop also looks pretty good and isn’t too bulky for a gaming laptop so you’ll have no problem taking it out and about with you, as well as using it at home.

Ordinarily priced at $1,220, the Dell G3 15 is down to just $800 right now, saving you $420 on the usual price. Once it’s gone though, it’s gone, and you won’t want to miss out on this huge saving. It’s a great way of gaming for less.

More gaming laptop deals

If you’re looking for something a little different, we also have all the other best gaming laptop deals right now. Whatever your budget or needs, there’s something here for you. Alternatively, check out the best laptop deals for other great prices.

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $800
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
With rebate

Gigabyte Aorus 15G Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,870 $2,300
With the Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Newegg
