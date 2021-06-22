  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away this gaming laptop for Prime Day

With so many amazing Prime Day deals already underway, you’d be forgiven for thinking “How many more great deals can there be?” Turns out, plenty — and we’ve got one of the best gaming deals right here. Today you can pick up this Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop for just $650, saving a massive $239. Yup, that’s not a typo. You’d better be fast if you want to snag this deal though, as once it’s gone, it’s gone!

The Dell G3 15 is a gaming laptop that lets you enjoy all the latest games with DirectX 12. When it comes to graphics, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB dedicated DDR6 RAM ensures that the majority of the latest and most demanding games run smoothly and look great on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare LED screen. This laptop packs a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor too along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive — and there’s no need to worry about overheating thanks to a dual-fan cooling system. Speaking of keeping your cool, just press Fn + the GameShift key during intense gaming sessions to activate dynamic performance mode — this cranks up the fan speed to the max to keep your system cool no matter how insane the action gets.

With dual speakers featuring Nahimic 3D audio, games, TV shows, movies, and your favorite tracks sound great on the Dell G3 15, too. The Alienware Command Center adds a boost to your gaming experience and allows you to calibrate the hardware for every game you play, personalizing the setup so your software looks and feels exactly how you want it to. All the ports you could ever need are here too, including 2 SuperSpeed USB 2.0 ports, a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a headset jack, and an SD card slot. This is definitely the laptop to get if you want excellent graphics and fantastic gaming performance at a low price.

Usually $890, this deal nets you the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop for just $650 — it doesn’t get much better than that. Bag a bargain today before stock is limited or sells out completely.

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals available now

If you need even more Prime Day deals, why not check out the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals? You could also check out the best Prime Day gaming deals around for games, accessories, and more.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $860
This gaming laptop packs a solid CPU/GPU combo in a sturdy and stylish frame. Its 120Hz display also mean your games will play buttery smooth.
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,126 $1,400
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell
With rebate

MSI GF65 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + M99 Gaming mouse

$799 $1,049
The MSI GF65 is the perfect mid-level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Newegg

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899
The Evoo gaming laptop pairs a 15-inch 120Hz display with superb hardware that's easily capable of running the latest AAA titles at high settings -- and it's a downright steal at this price.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy
