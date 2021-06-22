With so many amazing Prime Day deals already underway, you’d be forgiven for thinking “How many more great deals can there be?” Turns out, plenty — and we’ve got one of the best gaming deals right here. Today you can pick up this Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop for just $650, saving a massive $239. Yup, that’s not a typo. You’d better be fast if you want to snag this deal though, as once it’s gone, it’s gone!

The Dell G3 15 is a gaming laptop that lets you enjoy all the latest games with DirectX 12. When it comes to graphics, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti with 4GB dedicated DDR6 RAM ensures that the majority of the latest and most demanding games run smoothly and look great on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare LED screen. This laptop packs a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor too along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive — and there’s no need to worry about overheating thanks to a dual-fan cooling system. Speaking of keeping your cool, just press Fn + the GameShift key during intense gaming sessions to activate dynamic performance mode — this cranks up the fan speed to the max to keep your system cool no matter how insane the action gets.

With dual speakers featuring Nahimic 3D audio, games, TV shows, movies, and your favorite tracks sound great on the Dell G3 15, too. The Alienware Command Center adds a boost to your gaming experience and allows you to calibrate the hardware for every game you play, personalizing the setup so your software looks and feels exactly how you want it to. All the ports you could ever need are here too, including 2 SuperSpeed USB 2.0 ports, a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a headset jack, and an SD card slot. This is definitely the laptop to get if you want excellent graphics and fantastic gaming performance at a low price.

Usually $890, this deal nets you the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop for just $650 — it doesn’t get much better than that. Bag a bargain today before stock is limited or sells out completely.

