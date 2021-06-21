You won’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The first Prime Day is more than halfway over, which means we’re running out of time to get some awesome deals and steals! Don’t start to panic just yet though, there are plenty of Prime Day deals to take advantage of right now. Amazon isn’t the only retailer on the ball today!

Dell is offering another Prime-worthy deal, and this time it’s discounting the G3 15 Gaming Laptop. A beautiful piece of machinery built for power and speed. It has a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. What a beast!

Get ready to game in style with the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop. Of course, when you’re talking about high performance, solid frame rates, and immersive play, the bigger concern is power and performance, and this machine has it. It derives most of its power from the Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core processor with 8MB cache, and clock speeds up to 4.5GHz. Thanks to dedicated graphics, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, you can play most games on medium to high settings. They’ll look great too on the 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display at a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Additional hardware includes a 256GB NVMe solid-state drive for fast boot times and even faster game load times, 8GB of DDR4 2933MHz RAM, Intel WiFi 6 AX201 (2×2), and Bluetooth. A 4-zone customizable backlight for the keyboard allows you to see the most important keys (WASD) no matter how dark it is in your gaming cave.

In our Dell G3 Gaming Laptop review, senior computing editor Luke Larsen made it clear that while this laptop is not perfect, it is “among the best of its breed,” especially for the sub-$1,000 price.

Dell is currently offering the G3 15 Gaming Laptop for $650, which is $239 off the full price of $889. Availability is limited, and there’s no telling how long the deal will last, so jump on it while you can!

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals available now

Not a fan of this particular gaming laptop? Want another Dell or Alienware? Want something else entirely? There are a ton of Prime Day gaming laptop deals thanks to Prime Day, and not just from Amazon either. We collected all the best deals below. See if there’s anything you like.

