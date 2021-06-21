You won’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

  1. Deals
The first Prime Day is more than halfway over, which means we’re running out of time to get some awesome deals and steals! Don’t start to panic just yet though, there are plenty of Prime Day deals to take advantage of right now. Amazon isn’t the only retailer on the ball today!

Dell is offering another Prime-worthy deal, and this time it’s discounting the G3 15 Gaming Laptop. A beautiful piece of machinery built for power and speed. It has a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM. What a beast!

Get ready to game in style with the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop. Of course, when you’re talking about high performance, solid frame rates, and immersive play, the bigger concern is power and performance, and this machine has it. It derives most of its power from the Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core processor with 8MB cache, and clock speeds up to 4.5GHz. Thanks to dedicated graphics, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and 4GB of GDDR6 dedicated VRAM, you can play most games on medium to high settings. They’ll look great too on the 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display at a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Additional hardware includes a 256GB NVMe solid-state drive for fast boot times and even faster game load times, 8GB of DDR4 2933MHz RAM, Intel WiFi 6 AX201 (2×2), and Bluetooth. A 4-zone customizable backlight for the keyboard allows you to see the most important keys (WASD) no matter how dark it is in your gaming cave.

In our Dell G3 Gaming Laptop review, senior computing editor Luke Larsen made it clear that while this laptop is not perfect, it is “among the best of its breed,” especially for the sub-$1,000 price.

Dell is currently offering the G3 15 Gaming Laptop for $650, which is $239 off the full price of $889. Availability is limited, and there’s no telling how long the deal will last, so jump on it while you can!

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals available now

Not a fan of this particular gaming laptop? Want another Dell or Alienware? Want something else entirely? There are a ton of Prime Day gaming laptop deals thanks to Prime Day, and not just from Amazon either. We collected all the best deals below. See if there’s anything you like.

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $860
This gaming laptop packs a solid CPU/GPU combo in a sturdy and stylish frame. Its 120Hz display also mean your games will play buttery smooth.
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,126 $1,400
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell
With rebate

MSI GF65 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + M99 Gaming mouse

$799 $1,049
The MSI GF65 is the perfect mid-level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Newegg

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,289 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon

Evoo Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$899
The Evoo gaming laptop pairs a 15-inch 120Hz display with superb hardware that's easily capable of running the latest AAA titles at high settings -- and it's a downright steal at this price.
Buy at Walmart
