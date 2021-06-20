The 2021 Prime Day deals have arrived, heralding the best time of the summer (and perhaps the entire year, until Black Friday at least) to shop and save big on pricey electronics — and that naturally includes some hot Prime Day gaming deals for the gamers out there. Amazon is obviously the star of this show but many other retailers are also throwing their hats into the ring, and right now, Dell has one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far, letting shoppers score a very welcome $210 discount on the excellent Dell G3 with a GTX 1650 Ti GPU for less than $700. If you’re in the market for a new portable gaming machine, read on to see what makes this one a great pick.

Dell is, admittedly, not the first name that comes to mind when you think of PC gaming — but it would be a mistake to overlook the brand’s offerings in this department. The Dell G series of gaming desktops and laptops offers a ton of bang for the buck, and the Dell G3 laptop in particular is one of our top recommendations for anybody who is looking for a solid workhorse gaming machine but doesn’t want to pay for a bunch of unnecessary bells and whistles. It sports a nice understated design with good build quality, and it’s not particularly bulky for a gaming machine which is a nice touch if you’re going to be carrying it around frequently (that is the main benefit of a laptop, after all). In fact, the Dell G3 is one of the best laptops for college students because of this.

Of course, the most important part of any gaming machine (be it a desktop PC or a laptop) is the hardware — and especially the discrete video card — which is what ultimately delivers the horsepower necessary to run the latest games at good settings. This Dell G3 configuration sports an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti mobile GPU, which is an excellent graphics card for the price. That GPU, paired with the 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, is more than capable of playing modern titles at 1080p. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display also has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a very nice touch. That allows you to crank up the frame rate to 60fps without immersion-breaking lag or screen-tearing.

The Dell G3 gaming laptop with these specs retails for more than $800, which is around what you’d normally expect to pay for something of this caliber. For its Prime Day sale, however, Dell has this impressive high-value gaming machine marked down to just $679, saving you $210 and making this one of our favorite gaming laptop deals of the week.

