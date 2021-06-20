  1. Deals
Prime Day is over before it started with this Dell gaming laptop deal

By
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The 2021 Prime Day deals have arrived, heralding the best time of the summer (and perhaps the entire year, until Black Friday at least) to shop and save big on pricey electronics — and that naturally includes some hot Prime Day gaming deals for the gamers out there. Amazon is obviously the star of this show but many other retailers are also throwing their hats into the ring, and right now, Dell has one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far, letting shoppers score a very welcome $210 discount on the excellent Dell G3 with a GTX 1650 Ti GPU for less than $700. If you’re in the market for a new portable gaming machine, read on to see what makes this one a great pick.

Dell is, admittedly, not the first name that comes to mind when you think of PC gaming — but it would be a mistake to overlook the brand’s offerings in this department. The Dell G series of gaming desktops and laptops offers a ton of bang for the buck, and the Dell G3 laptop in particular is one of our top recommendations for anybody who is looking for a solid workhorse gaming machine but doesn’t want to pay for a bunch of unnecessary bells and whistles. It sports a nice understated design with good build quality, and it’s not particularly bulky for a gaming machine which is a nice touch if you’re going to be carrying it around frequently (that is the main benefit of a laptop, after all). In fact, the Dell G3 is one of the best laptops for college students because of this.

Of course, the most important part of any gaming machine (be it a desktop PC or a laptop) is the hardware — and especially the discrete video card — which is what ultimately delivers the horsepower necessary to run the latest games at good settings. This Dell G3 configuration sports an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti mobile GPU, which is an excellent graphics card for the price. That GPU, paired with the 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, is more than capable of playing modern titles at 1080p. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display also has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is a very nice touch. That allows you to crank up the frame rate to 60fps without immersion-breaking lag or screen-tearing.

The Dell G3 gaming laptop with these specs retails for more than $800, which is around what you’d normally expect to pay for something of this caliber. For its Prime Day sale, however, Dell has this impressive high-value gaming machine marked down to just $679, saving you $210 and making this one of our favorite gaming laptop deals of the week.

More Prime Day gaming laptop deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day laptop deals, and specifically Prime Day gaming laptop deals, happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best below.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$700 $1,040
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$650 $860
This gaming laptop packs a solid CPU/GPU combo in a sturdy and stylish frame. Its 120Hz display also mean your games will play buttery smooth.
Buy at Dell

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $1,800
It's well-known that HP makes some world-class gaming laptops, and if you want a machine that outpaces most desktops in every department, the Omen 15 is a beast in its own league.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,155 $1,400
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell
