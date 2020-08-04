  1. Deals
Need a cheap gaming laptop? Save $130 on the Dell G5 15 today

Keen to game while on the move or simply have limited space to store a gaming setup? A fantastic Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is exactly what you could do with and right now, it’s available for $980, saving you a massive $130 on the usual price. It’s one of the best gaming laptop deals out there at the moment.

The Dell G5 15  has all the hardware you could possibly need for a gaming laptop of this price. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of fast SSD storage and a 15.6-inch FHD screen so you’re never going to miss out on any action. The best and arguably most important part of any gaming system is the graphics card and the Dell G5 15 doesn’t let you down there. It has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti card which means your games will look fantastic for this price.

Even sound-wise, the Dell G5 15 performs admirably with Nahimic 3D audio that ensures crisp clarity every step of the way in the latest games.

Dell has also made sure to include some useful game-enhancing features like its Game Shift technology. This tech ensures that at the press of a button, your laptop shifts over to a dynamic performance mode which maximizes the laptop’s fan speeds to ensure your system keeps cool no matter how hard you’re pushing it. It’s a super useful feature if you’re worried about your laptop getting too hot.

The laptop itself only measures 21.6mm thin so it’s really portable, allowing you to easily take it on your daily commute or when heading to class. It’s versatile and will support you when you work hard during the day and then kick back and relax with your favorite games in the evening.

The Dell G5 15 is stylish and practical and sure to be a big hit with anyone who has a game-loving nature. Right now, you can buy it from Dell directly for just $980. You save $130 on the usual price and get a fantastic gaming device, too. What’s not to love? Be quick though. Dell sales rarely last for long.

