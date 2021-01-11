Save $265 on this affordable gaming laptop at Dell today

Upgrading your laptop is easy with all the laptop deals that you can choose from, offered by various retailers. However, gamers need a unique kind of machine in their hands, so they are always on the lookout for cheap gaming laptop deals that will meet their requirements. An offer that can turn the heads of gamers is this $265 discount for the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop that brings its price down to just $750, from its original price of $1,015.

The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is a powerful machine, equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, and 8GB of RAM. It’s capable of running the latest games, which all look great on the 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders. If you want to further boost the gaming laptop, you can activate the Game Shift feature with a press of a button, which triggers a dynamic performance mode that makes the Dell G5 15’s dual-fan cooling system work harder while the processors go into overdrive.

Games aren’t all about graphics though, as their sounds are also an important part of the experience. The Dell G5 15 comes with dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio, which lets you hear everything going on in the games with crisp clarity.

You have complete control over the Dell G5 15 through the Alienware Command Center, which includes software that is specifically designed for improvements to the gaming experience. It also lets you calibrate the hardware for each game that you load, as well as personalize software according to your preferences. The tool’s interface also shows the settings for all your games, for easy access when you need to make adjustments.

The Dell G5 15 is a solid choice for gamers who want a reliable and powerful gaming laptop as their weapon of choice. Dell is currently selling it at $750, after a $265 discount that lowers its price from $1,015, for an offer that may be too good to ignore. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, and when stocks will run out, so if you want to be playing your favorite games on the Dell G5 15 as soon as possible, you shouldn’t hold yourself back from clicking that Buy Now button.

