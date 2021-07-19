  1. Deals
Should you buy a gaming PC or gaming laptop? Sales on both at Dell today

By

There comes a point in every tech-lover’s life where they must decide: Gaming desktop or gaming laptop? It is a difficult choice indeed, especially when there are excellent sales on both. Do you snag one of the awesome gaming laptop deals, which you can take anywhere, or do you go with the gaming PC deals for a static setup?

Truthfully, we cannot answer that question for you, at least not directly. We can help you decide, though, by exploring some of the reasons why you would want one over the other. You’re gonna need it, too, since Dell is offering the G5 Gaming Desktop for $700, or $230 off, and the Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop for $2,000, or $1,230 off.

Should you buy a gaming PC or a gaming laptop?

When you break it down, there are pros and cons of both types of computers. Deciding which fits your playstyle or workstyle is a matter of looking at what each type of system offers.

Laptop pros

  • Much more portable.
  • They use less energy.
  • Excellent connectivity.
  • Built-in peripherals.

Laptop cons

  • Discreet graphics.
  • What you buy is what you get.

Desktop/PC pros

  • Customizable (hardware).
  • Lots of power.
  • Bigger screen size.
  • Powerful graphics.

Desktop/PC cons

  • Not as portable for LAN parties.
  • They use lots of energy.

Ultimately, the best way to decide between the computer types is to choose where you will be doing most of your gaming. If you’re going to be gaming at home a lot from a desk, then a desktop PC is best. If you need portability and will be gaming out of your home often, then a gaming laptop is best.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop — $700, was $930

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with side off

The Dell G5 Gaming Desktop has a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 6-core processor with a 12MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.3GHz. Plus, there’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 5300 GPU with 3GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth built-in. For storage, you get a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVM2 solid-state drive and a 1TB 7200 RPM 3.5-inch SATA drive. All of that is only $700, which is $230 off the normal price ($930).

Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop — $2,000, was $3,230

Alienware Area-51m

The Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop is rocking a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 8-core processor with a 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.8GHz with Turbo Boost Max 3.0. You’ll also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 17.3-inch FHD display has Tobii Eyetracking technology built-in, supports a native resolution of 1920 x 1080, and has a refresh rate of 300Hz at a response time of 3 milliseconds. In our Alienware Area-51m review, Matthew S. Smith said it’s “worth every penny.” He also said it offers top-tier gaming performance. Normally $3,230, you can get the Area-51m for $1,230 off, which means the final price is $2,000 with free shipping. Availability is limited, so act soon if you’re interested!

More gaming laptop deals available now

Want a gaming laptop that’s a bit more affordable? How about a different brand? We rounded up all of the best gaming laptop deals that are available right now. Check them out below.

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$589
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Free copy of "Death Stranding"

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,900 $2,300
With the Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Newegg
