Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long, long way in recent years. Although a custom-built desktop computer will likely always offer the best bang for your buck when it comes to PC gaming (at least for the foreseeable future), hardware improvements have brought modern gaming laptops like the Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – a lot closer to desktops in terms of price versus performance.

The Dell G5587 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1080p Full HD IPS display that runs on an updated 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8300H 3.9GHz processor. Its sleek chassis has a nice modern aesthetic without garish styling that screams “gaming laptop,” and is reinforced with magnesium alloy for added durability.

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop also features a boosted 16GB of RAM (a nice bonus compared to the 8GB of memory you typically see in sub-$1,000 laptops). The heart of any gaming machine is naturally the graphics processor, and this laptop packs an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU which is an excellent choice for a midrange video card built to serve most gamers’ needs.

This graphics card is the superior version of the GTX 1060, with 6GB of video RAM in contrast to the less powerful 3GB VRAM 1060 variant. Arguably the most important part of any gaming machine – laptop or desktop – is the GPU, and the 6GB GTX 1060 delivers plenty of juice for enjoying modern games in 1080p at good settings, which is exactly what you want a quality gaming laptop to do. (If you really want to game in 4K, though, you’re still better off with a desktop for the time being.)

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop retails for $1,099, which is the price you’d typically see for a PC with this hardware. For a short time, a $300 discount brings it down to a much more affordable $799 from Walmart for both the black and red-colored models while stock lasts. Laptops in this price bracket often feature 7th-gen processors, only 8GB of RAM, and/or weaker GPUs, so this is a great price on a solid Windows machine with impressive gaming capabilities.

