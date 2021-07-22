If you’re a gamer, this summer could be your chance to stack up on the very best equipment, like the fast and powerful computers available in these laptop gaming deals. In fact, right now, Dell is slashing prices on gaming laptops across the board. You can score an amazing $420 off this G7 17-inch Gaming Laptop; meanwhile, the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop is $580 off. These are some of the most killer laptops in the gaming sphere, available now, for less.

G7 17 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,420

Brass tacks: This 17-inch, G7 gaming laptop is loaded with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. This means that you’re all set to run the newest, biggest, baddest games, right out of the box. On top of this, it’s equipped to run VR hardware and software, so you’re ready for the future of gaming. Alienware Command Center lets you customize the laptop’s performance for each game, while the 17.3-inch Full HD display, with its thin bezels, gives you a magnificent perspective. Additionally, dual speakers and Nahimic 3D Audio will put you even further inside the gaming experience. This laptop looks amazing too; it’s got a tight, sleek design, with a four-zone RGB keyboard and RGB LED chassis lighting. Meanwhile, it’s specially designed with vents at the back below its origami hinge to increase airflow and keep your computer cool, along with its dual-fan cooling technology. Powerful, fast, and ready to take on the world — the awesome G7 gaming laptop can be yours today for only $1,000.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop — $1,700, was $2,280

The thinnest and most powerful 15-inch laptop Alienware offers, this speedy and portable machine delivers one heck of a punch and it’s got the design to match. Our reviewers called the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop “a thing of beauty.” Under the hood, it’s got a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. What this boils down to is fantastic performance on all your games, especially the newest ones. And the visuals are out of this world; there’s rapid refresh rate, an OLED 4K UHD display option, reduced blue light, dual SSDs, and advanced eye tracking to sink you deeper into your games. The fanatics at Alienware have also built it tough, with special attention paid to materials so that it can avoid fingerprint smears and other messes. But they saved the best design elements for the interior. Making use of Alienware’s new Vapor Chamber technology, this laptop will stay cool no matter how hot the action gets, which means smooth gameplay and more domination for you. It’s a top gaming laptop, and this could be as cheap as it will get!

