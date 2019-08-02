Share

July has proven to be a great month to shop for back-to-school essentials. We have seen several deals on MacBooks and gaming laptops. But if you are looking for a more flexible and affordable option, check out the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop. You can get it now for a discounted price of $250 on Dell’s website.

The hybrid Inspiron 11 3000 usually goes for $230. Dell is slashing $80 off this Windows 10 computer just before school starts. You can even apply for financing for easy monthly payments of $20.

The Dell Inspiron 11 3000 is the perfect companion for a productive day. This 2-in-1 laptop can comfortably fit a backpack or messenger bag. And it is light enough to be carried around throughout the day. It is a great option for completing projects on the go.

Built with the seventh-generation AMD A6-9220e processor, the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 has the power to keep up with all of the demanding schoolwork colleges will throw at you. And it comes with 4GB of memory for faster load times and easy switching between programs. This Windows 10 hybrid laptop also has 64GB of storage space which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

We consider that while the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 is light for a laptop, it can be a bit heavy for a tablet. But you still have two other modes that make use of this 2-in1’s wraparound hinges. The tent and media modes are great ways to maximize this hybrid’s touchscreen capabilities and flexibility without actually needing to hold the device in your hands.

The Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop’s 11.6-inch screen has a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. It is not full HD but it is not a bad display – photos are vivid, details are crisp, and colors pop. It has a 174-degree viewing angle which allows you to see the screen from your desk or while you are leaning it against your knees.

Get your Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 Laptop for only $150 today. We do not know how long this deal will last, so hurry and order now.

