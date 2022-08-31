 Skip to main content
Save $200 on this Dell 2-in-1 laptop and get the Disney Bundle free

Jennifer Allen
If you’re keeping costs down but you still want the benefit of a 2-in-1 laptop, we’ve spotted one of the best laptop deals for your situation. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for $600 right now. Normally priced at $800, you save a mighty $200 off the usual price. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle thrown in, which gives you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) without having to spend the $84 it would normally cost. A great deal for anyone looking to work on the move but also enjoy their downtime with some great streaming content, you’ll need to be fast on this deal. Read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

A highlight amongst the many Dell laptop deals, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a delight to use for many purposes. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly great to see as it means you won’t run out of room for saving all your most valuable files and documents.

The highlight though is the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1’s display. It has a 14-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. As you would expect from one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, it’s also a touchscreen so you can manipulate the screen around and opt to use it as a tablet or in tent mode if you’re watching content (or showing a presentation). With narrow bezels, it looks great, too. ComfortView software helps reduce harmful blue light emissions too so it’s fine to use for extended periods of time.

The screen has a 360-degree hinge so you can work in four different modes, ensuring you’re always in control. It’s truly versatile in that way, with the option to use your finger or to add on a stylus for more precise touches. As well as that, the laptop offers a 14% larger touchpad than before. There’s also a lift hinge so you can get the keyboard in a more comfortable position while you work.

Focused on making productivity-related tasks a breeze, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is easily one of the best laptops for people looking for ultimate flexibility. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $600 for a limited time only at Dell, saving you $200 off the usual price.

