  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Dell 2-in-1 is a full $239 cheaper today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent fold.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals to use when working from home and attending online meetings, or student laptop deals to take to school and accomplish assignments, you should consider Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of its affordable and reliable products, such as the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is currently available with a $239 discount from Dell that brings its price down to just $480 from its original price of $719.

The best 2-in-1 laptops will meet all your needs for work or school because of their multiple form factors, and that’s what you’ll get with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. The 360-degree hinge lets you choose between four positions — clamshell, tent, media, and tablet — depending on what you need in any situation. Write reports, deliver presentations, watch streaming content, and browse social media the way you want to.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s specifications are no slouch either, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics combining to make the device more than capable of handling your everyday tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 256GB SSD for storage, and smart sensors that can adjust the thermal profiles when it’s on the go or stationary on a desk.

For a trustworthy and versatile companion while you’re at work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It’s an even more attractive option because Dell has slashed the device’s price by $239, lowering its price to just $480 from its original price of $719. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. To make sure that you secure your own Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for this special price, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a steal with Dell’s discount, but the brand has more to offer if you want to look around. To help you find the perfect machine, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop for right now.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,300
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 47% Off
It's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$780 $950
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the new Inspiron 15 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Office Depot

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop (11th Gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$372 $535
Two words best describe the Inspiron line: Practical and affordable. Designed to be portable in size yet big on performance, this laptop is no-nonsense yet highly versatile. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 QHD+ 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$880 $1,080
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and gorgeous 17-inch Quad HD+ touch display. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX aiming for first commercial spacewalk this year

The Polaris Dawn crew.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $850 — $269 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

This gorgeous Dell XPS 17 is $350 off for a limited time!

dell xps 17 vs macbook pro 16 inch xps17 bottom interior fill 1 768x6400

Best Apple iMac deals for February 2022

Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display review close

Grab a powerful new Dell laptop while it’s only $330

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Best Staples laptop deals for February 2022

framework laptop review 9

This Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Don’t miss these Presidents Day computer deals from HP! PCs, laptops, monitors

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

Forget S8 — Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is $80 off!

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

This HP ProDesk deal slashes nearly $400 off the price

HP ProDesk 400 G6 Mini Desktop PC side angle

This 14-inch HP laptop is ridiculously cheap today — save $150

A 14-inch HP laptop powered by Windows 11.

Working out at home? These are the best total gyms for home use for February 2022

home gym total system multifunction

Dell slashed $700 off this Alienware laptop today!

alienware m17 r4 and m15 ces 2020 white with tobii faced right