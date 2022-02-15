This Dell 2-in-1 is a full $239 cheaper today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals to use when working from home and attending online meetings, or student laptop deals to take to school and accomplish assignments, you should consider Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of its affordable and reliable products, such as the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is currently available with a $239 discount from Dell that brings its price down to just $480 from its original price of $719.

The best 2-in-1 laptops will meet all your needs for work or school because of their multiple form factors, and that’s what you’ll get with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. The 360-degree hinge lets you choose between four positions — clamshell, tent, media, and tablet — depending on what you need in any situation. Write reports, deliver presentations, watch streaming content, and browse social media the way you want to.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s specifications are no slouch either, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics combining to make the device more than capable of handling your everyday tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 256GB SSD for storage, and smart sensors that can adjust the thermal profiles when it’s on the go or stationary on a desk.

For a trustworthy and versatile companion while you’re at work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It’s an even more attractive option because Dell has slashed the device’s price by $239, lowering its price to just $480 from its original price of $719. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. To make sure that you secure your own Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for this special price, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a steal with Dell’s discount, but the brand has more to offer if you want to look around. To help you find the perfect machine, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop for right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations