 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in its (early) Black Friday sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re looking to score some Black Friday laptop deals, you can get started right now, as Dell has already started its discounted pricing. These Dell Black Friday deals give you a chance to beat the rush and grab a laptop while everything is still in stock. One of the first models to consider should be the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $250 discount as part of Dell’s Black Friday deals. This brings the price of the super-capable 2-in-1 down to just $600 from its regular price of $850. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Dell has spent decades making itself one of the best laptop brands, and makes a variety of laptop models, with each offering different features for different users. With the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, Dell is reaching out to students, professionals, and creators, as well as anyone who wants to combine the power of a laptop with the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. As built for this deal, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has an impressive 10-core Intel processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. These combine with 8GB of RAM to create a snappy, responsive user experience.

With its unique design, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is truly made to accommodate all users. It has a 360-degree hinge, so you can work in four different modes. A lift hinge keeps your wrist comfortable as you type, and a larger touchpad allows for extra room when navigating. The touchscreen is a Full HD display that works with ComfortView software to reduce harmful blue light emissions. It’s a comfortable device to work at or play with for hours at a time, and it even makes a worthy consideration if you’ve got your eye on the Apple MacBook Air M2 or the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. It offers many of the same features and capabilities of these laptops but maintains a price point closer to the best laptops under $500 with this deal.

While it would regularly set you back $850, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is currently seeing an early Black Friday discount of $250. This brings its price down to just $600, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Latest MacBook Air just got a $100 price cut at Amazon
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.
Amazon just dropped the price of the iPad Mini by $100
best cheap tablets ipad mini 2021 review leader jpg
The Best Black Friday phone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021
This Acer desktop PC and monitor bundle is $449 at Walmart today
Acer Aspire PC and monitor Bundle on a white background.
You won’t believe how cheap this 13-inch laptop is at Walmart
A blue Gateway 13.3-inch Ultra Slim Notebook.
Over 4,000 Walmart shoppers love this Lenovo laptop — now $279
lenovo ideapad 5g qualcomm snapdragon 8cx ces 2021
1,500 Walmart shoppers love this full HD projector — Now just $80
Vankyo Cinemango 100 full HD portable video projector product image.
Cheap printer alert: get this HP Inkjet with 6 months of ink for $59
The HP Deskjet 2742e Himalayan Pink version detailing the 6 months of free Instant Ink deal.
This 65-inch 4K TV is mind-bogglingly cheap — under $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
The Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV with an abstract scene on the screen.
This Keurig K-Cup and carafe coffee maker just got a big price cut
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.
This 28-inch Samsung 4K monitor is surprisingly cheap at Best Buy
samsung 28 inch ur55 monitor deal best buy november 2022 4k uhd
Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today
Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.