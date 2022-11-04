If you’re looking to score some Black Friday laptop deals, you can get started right now, as Dell has already started its discounted pricing. These Dell Black Friday deals give you a chance to beat the rush and grab a laptop while everything is still in stock. One of the first models to consider should be the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $250 discount as part of Dell’s Black Friday deals. This brings the price of the super-capable 2-in-1 down to just $600 from its regular price of $850. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

Dell has spent decades making itself one of the best laptop brands, and makes a variety of laptop models, with each offering different features for different users. With the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, Dell is reaching out to students, professionals, and creators, as well as anyone who wants to combine the power of a laptop with the touchscreen functionality of a tablet. As built for this deal, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has an impressive 10-core Intel processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics. These combine with 8GB of RAM to create a snappy, responsive user experience.

With its unique design, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is truly made to accommodate all users. It has a 360-degree hinge, so you can work in four different modes. A lift hinge keeps your wrist comfortable as you type, and a larger touchpad allows for extra room when navigating. The touchscreen is a Full HD display that works with ComfortView software to reduce harmful blue light emissions. It’s a comfortable device to work at or play with for hours at a time, and it even makes a worthy consideration if you’ve got your eye on the Apple MacBook Air M2 or the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. It offers many of the same features and capabilities of these laptops but maintains a price point closer to the best laptops under $500 with this deal.

While it would regularly set you back $850, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is currently seeing an early Black Friday discount of $250. This brings its price down to just $600, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

