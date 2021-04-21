The laptop deals that are available from online retailers cover different budget ranges and meet various requirements, so it might take a while before you find the offer that’s perfect for you. You might want to check out Dell laptop deals though, as these machines hold immense value compared to their discounted prices. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, originally priced at $510, is currently available from Dell at $111 off, bringing its price down to just $399.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease and multitasking without any slowdowns and crashes. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SATA HD for storage, which should be more than enough to install all the software that you need and archive your important files. It also offers an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports for connectivity, in addition to a headphone jack.

Whether you’re viewing documents for work, reviewing presentations for school, or watching your favorite streaming content when taking a break, the images will look great on the laptop’s 15.6-inch HD display, supported by Intel UHD Graphics. Images are always clear and bright with the help of the screen’s anti-glare properties, so you don’t have to worry about finding a good spot for you to use the laptop.

You shouldn’t ignore the laptop’s design when choosing which one to buy, and the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 doesn’t disappoint. It’s eye-catching with its sleek exterior, so it won’t look like any other boring laptop when you bring it along with you — and that might happen often, as the laptop is very easy to carry.

If you need a new laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. The laptop is already a great buy at its original price of $510 because of its performance, features, and design, and it’s an even better deal with Dell’s $111 discount that lowers its price to just $399. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so you might want to click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you want to get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for this cheap price.

