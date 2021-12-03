This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging on with some great Cyber Monday laptop deals in particular. Right now, you can snap up a great Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop at Dell for just $280 as part of the Cyber week deals going on. Normally priced at $389, it’s reduced to just $230 for a limited time only. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out on this sweet offer. Here’s why it’s so great.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a fantastic start for any laptop. In the case of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, we’re not counting on it being a high-end productivity powerhouse but if you’re looking to simply get some work done while on the move or in a limited living space, it gets the job done. With a stylish aesthetic and just the right specifications you need, it covers all the bare essentials while looking pretty cool too.

At its simplest, it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. You’ll notice that none of this is particularly high end but it does what you need. While 8GB of memory would have been best for extensive multitasking, it’s still fine for general office work, browsing the internet, or other simple tasks. Storage is sufficient for all these needs too. Alongside that, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has a 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology. That and narrow borders mean you get a superior experience than with other laptop screens. It should go some way to reducing the risk of eyestrain after extended sessions at work. That’s further enhanced by the use of Dell Comfort View Low Blue Light software which helps reduce blue light emissions that can harm your eyes.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has a larger keyboard than most thanks to its 6.4% larger keycaps which makes it easier to type up documents. Alongside a full numeric keypad and a spacious touchpad, it’s far easier to work this expansive keyboard than many competitors. It also has a lift hinge that raises your device to an ergonomic level making typing much more comfortable. Three-side narrow bezels means it looks pretty sweet too.

Incorporating the use of post-consumer recycled plastics, you can also be reassured that you’ve picked the more environmentally friendly option out there. Even the packaging tray is made from 100% recycled paper so this is a more thoughtful laptop than most. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 might keep things pretty simple but there’s plenty to like here. Keeping costs down, it has precisely what you need to remain productive whether on your daily commute or moving between classes at school. Being reasonably lightweight also helps out here so you’re not slowed down by a hefty device.

Normally priced at $389, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $230 right now at Dell. A limited-time-only offer, if you’re keen to snap it up, buy it now before stock runs out. You won’t be disappointed.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



