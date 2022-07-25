If you’re on a budget and need a new laptop, there are a lot of great student laptop deals going on right now. And if you’re hoping to land a quality brand even on a budget, one of the best Dell laptop deals is on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which you can currently grab for just $330 at Dell. This makes for a $100 savings from its regular price of $430, and it’s not every day you can land a laptop at a price like this. Free shipping is included with your purchase as well, and so are six free months of the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, ad-supported Hulu, and ESPN+.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 packs power, long battery life, and a comfortable computing experience that’s ready to go anywhere. In fact, the Inspiron 15 3000 makes a great case as the go-to laptop option for almost anyone. Its affordability makes it a popular choice for students, and its computing capabilities make it a viable choice for more professional users. As spec’d for this deal, it’s powered by an 11th-gen Intel i3 processor, 8GB of system RAM, and Intel UHD graphics. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display that makes work, binge-watching, and keeping up with social media a sharp, immersive experience.

And when it comes to that HD display, you can break it in with the best movies on Disney+, as new subscribers get six free months of access to the streaming service with your purchase of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. This laptop doesn’t stop with competing among the best laptops under $500 or the best budget laptops. It has an expansive, comfortable keyboard and a spacious touchpad, and battery life should be plenty even for users who prefer to do most of their work on the go. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has a lot to offer laptop users of all kinds, and makes a great case as one of the best laptops for college.

An impressive value even at its regular price of $430, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a steal at this price of $330, and one of the best laptop deals you’ll find. This deal at Dell makes for a savings of $100, and free shipping and six free months of The Disney Bundle are included.

