This Dell laptop is under $250 today, and you should buy it now

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest Dell laptop deals, we’ve found it. At the moment, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $245 at Dell, saving you $85 off the usual price of $330. If you’ve been checking out all the laptop deals to find the cheapest bargains, we don’t think you can do any better than this one. Offering all the basics at a sweet price, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is sure to appeal to many users. Snap it up now while stocks last. It won’t stick around at this price forever.

Ranking fairly high in our look at the best Dell laptops, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has a lot going for it in the budget laptop world. As it’s from Dell, it has some cool features that you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. At its heart is an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need to be able to work productively while on the move. It’s aided further by its 15.6-inch HD display, which offers anti-glare properties and narrow borders.

It’s the attention to detail that makes the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 more tempting though. For instance, it has an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps along with a spacious touchpad that makes it much easier to navigate what you’re doing. A lift hinge means you can raise the laptop to an ergonomic angle so you get a much more comfortable typing angle. Elsewhere, your eyes will appreciate Dell Comfort View Low Blue Light software solution that works to reduce harmful blue light emissions along with optimizing eye comfort over extended viewing. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge so it won’t skid and you get extra stability when using it on hard surfaces.

Well designed in many ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $245 at Dell right now. Normally priced at $330, you save $85 on this already keenly priced laptop. Buy it now while the deal is still on. If you need a cheap laptop, you won’t be disappointed with this one.

