This Dell laptop is only $350 today, and you should buy it NOW

New Inspiron 15 3000 laptop on sale at Dell

The powerful and stylish Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is on sale directly from Dell today for $350, marked down from $485, a savings of $135. This deal also offers free next-day shipping at checkout. Perfect for students, professionals, and coffee shop content creators, we feel it doesn’t matter who you are when it comes to this offer on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, as any laptop of this quality at the almost unheard of price of $350 has got to be considered by everybody. And we’re certain it will be considered by everybody, so click over to Dell to stake your claim on this amazing deal.

One in an array of Dell laptop deals we’ve tracked down for you, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 makes a strong case as the go-to mobile computing device of any student, professional or content creator who likes to work on the fly. Featuring an 11th generation Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and an internal solid state drive, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 keeps you flying through your notes and presentations. A 15.6-inch full HD display keeps your eyes focused, and Dell’s ComfortView Low Blue Light Software optimizes eye comfort to keep them there longer.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also brings a little style to your computing. A carbon black modern design keeps you looking good at the coffee shop, and a built-in HD webcam keeps you looking good at remote meetings. This amazing laptop also comes with Dell’s ExpressCharge capabilities, which can charge your battery up to 80% in an hour and keep you computing wherever an electrical outlet is able to find you.

If you like to work on the go, or if you keep an active lifestyle and need to keep computer access close by, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will fit nicely into your backpack, and nicely into your life. Take advantage of this amazing offer from Dell that saves you $135, and brings this stunning laptop to an absolute steal of a price at $350.

Other laptop deals

Looking for a new laptop and missed out on back-to-school pricing? We’re certain you’ll find something you want to take home with you in our student laptop deals. There’s also amazing savings to be found in all of the laptop deals we’ve chased down on the internet for you, and have a go at even more offers below.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$560 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,148 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$929 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors. more
Buy at Amazon
