The powerful and stylish Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is on sale directly from Dell today for $350, marked down from $485, a savings of $135. This deal also offers free next-day shipping at checkout. Perfect for students, professionals, and coffee shop content creators, we feel it doesn’t matter who you are when it comes to this offer on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, as any laptop of this quality at the almost unheard of price of $350 has got to be considered by everybody. And we’re certain it will be considered by everybody, so click over to Dell to stake your claim on this amazing deal.

One in an array of Dell laptop deals we’ve tracked down for you, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 makes a strong case as the go-to mobile computing device of any student, professional or content creator who likes to work on the fly. Featuring an 11th generation Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and an internal solid state drive, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 keeps you flying through your notes and presentations. A 15.6-inch full HD display keeps your eyes focused, and Dell’s ComfortView Low Blue Light Software optimizes eye comfort to keep them there longer.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 also brings a little style to your computing. A carbon black modern design keeps you looking good at the coffee shop, and a built-in HD webcam keeps you looking good at remote meetings. This amazing laptop also comes with Dell’s ExpressCharge capabilities, which can charge your battery up to 80% in an hour and keep you computing wherever an electrical outlet is able to find you.

If you like to work on the go, or if you keep an active lifestyle and need to keep computer access close by, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will fit nicely into your backpack, and nicely into your life. Take advantage of this amazing offer from Dell that saves you $135, and brings this stunning laptop to an absolute steal of a price at $350.

