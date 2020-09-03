Dell Inspiron 15 3000 and Dell XPS 13 discounted for Labor Day

Dell manufactures some of the best laptops in the business with a wide range of offerings that caters to every demographic. Our top pick for the best laptop for 2020, the Dell XPS 13, is now available at its lowest price ever at Dell’s official website. Get it for just $700 instead of $850 as part of the site’s ongoing Labor Day sales. Still too pricey? The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a fantastic budget alternative, discounted at just $480 (down from $530). Hurry and take advantage of these amazing deals now or risk disappointment.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 – $480, was $530

Need a solid yet inexpensive laptop with a robust build construction and good battery life? The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 doesn’t cost nearly as much as the Dell XPS 13 below, but it’s powered by the same Intel Core i5 processor which means it boasts the same level of performance. This laptop is speedy enough to tackle everyday computing tasks like web surfing, multimedia consumption, and even some light photo and video editing jobs. Designwise, it looks a little outdated with huge bezels and a boring color scheme. Despite its lackluster appearance, it’s pretty sturdy with zero flexing of the lid and keyboard deck when pressure is applied on it. Its 15.6-inch display has a resolution of only 1,366 x 768, which isn’t the sharpest but gets the job done. It’s also rather dim at just 170 nits of brightness, although colors are quite accurate if not particularly vivid. Best use this laptop indoors only. At least its splash-resistant keyboard is quite comfortable to type on, and its touchpad supports Windows 10 multi-finger gestures. Battery life’s pretty good, lasting a respectable seven hours in our continuous web browsing test. For a speedy and sturdy laptop that won’t break the bank, get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $480 instead of the usual $530 at Dell’s official website.

Dell XPS 13 – $700, was $850

The Dell XPS 13 is not just the best Dell laptop that you can buy. It’s the best laptop right now, full stop. The company raises the bar yet again on what a laptop can look like. By removing nearly all of the bezels that surround the XPS 13’s touch display, the screen appears to stretch from edge to edge and it is nothing short of stunning. Its revamped keyboard and touchpad are exceptional as well. Clearly boasting a new mechanism, the keys have been made even more comfortable to type on. The touchpad is large, accurate, and has no difficulty responding to multi-finger gestures. You’ll also be happy to know that this new XPS 13 no longer sports an unfortunate “nosecam.” Its web camera has been moved to its rightful place at the top bezel and now supports Windows Hello IR face login. Underneath the hood, things are run by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. This chipset provides more than enough power for silky-smooth operation without any hint of lag. What’s more, 256 GB of PCIe SSD means large file transfers will proceed smartly. Finally, battery life is amazing, lasting over 12 hours in our continuous web surfing test. For an unprecedented Windows laptop experience, get the Dell XPS 13 today for $700 instead of $850 at Dell’s official website – a huge $150 off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

