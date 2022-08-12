 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000

It’s common to see the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 amongst the Dell laptop deals that often unfold, but it’s a particularly good price now thanks to offering up six months of The Disney Bundle alongside the laptop. Even without that deal, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is good enough to feature amongst the best Dell laptops thanks to being tremendous value for money.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s fine for using Windows 11 Home in S Mode, enabling you to work on the move without having to rely on something non-Windows based. If you’re looking for something simple to work with on your daily commute, or for taking to class, this is a good choice, providing you don’t have any high-end demands. Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, so while the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is cheap, it’s well made.

It has a 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology plus narrow borders. Its keyboard is expansive, with a numeric keypad plus 6.4% larger keycaps than before, along with a large touchpad so there’s plenty of room to work. A lift hinge also means you can raise your device to an ergonomic angle so you can type in a more comfortable manner than before. It also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to save on skidding, while providing you with more stability, too.

Sensibly designed in many ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $210 right now, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300 at Dell. With six months of The Disney Bundle also included, it’s a really great way to get more from your purchase. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations

This super-sized Motorola Android phone is $300 off today

Motorola Edge cameras from back.

This Fool just premiered on Hulu – here’s how to watch it for free today

Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

This mechanical gaming keyboard just dropped to $56 at GameStop – save $118

EVGA Z20 RGB Backlit LED Optical Mechanical Linear Switches Gaming Keyboard

3 55-inch TV deals under $300 available today

onn. 55-inch TV on a white background.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (August 2022)

Faye Yager embracing a child in an archival image used in the true crime series Children of the Underground.

Best grill deals for August 2022

People grilling outside.

Best air fryer deals for August 2022

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best vacuum cleaner deals for August 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Three characters from season 3 of Locke & Key looking at something, visibly scared.

MultiVersus Season 1 will kick off next week after initial delay

Tom and Jerry, Stephen Universe, Superman, and Shaggy fight in MultiVersus.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro worn on a mans wrist.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more

Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear.

Gotham Knights: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Nightwing in Gotham Knights.