Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free

Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000

It’s common to see the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 amongst the Dell laptop deals that often unfold, but it’s a particularly good price now thanks to offering up six months of The Disney Bundle alongside the laptop. Even without that deal, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is good enough to feature amongst the best Dell laptops thanks to being tremendous value for money.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s fine for using Windows 11 Home in S Mode, enabling you to work on the move without having to rely on something non-Windows based. If you’re looking for something simple to work with on your daily commute, or for taking to class, this is a good choice, providing you don’t have any high-end demands. Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, so while the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is cheap, it’s well made.

It has a 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology plus narrow borders. Its keyboard is expansive, with a numeric keypad plus 6.4% larger keycaps than before, along with a large touchpad so there’s plenty of room to work. A lift hinge also means you can raise your device to an ergonomic angle so you can type in a more comfortable manner than before. It also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to save on skidding, while providing you with more stability, too.

Sensibly designed in many ways, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is down to just $210 right now, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300 at Dell. With six months of The Disney Bundle also included, it’s a really great way to get more from your purchase. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

