Hurry! This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $250 today

Are you looking for laptop deals to give one as a gift for the holidays? If you are, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals, because of the brand’s reliability and value for money. You need to finalize your purchase now if you want to get the laptop in time for Christmas though, and you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is available from Dell for just $250 after a $139 discount to the laptop’s original price of $389.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, so you’re sure of the quality of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which appears under the best Dell laptops as a budget option. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which makes it more than capable of handling daily activities such as surfing the internet, checking social media, and typing documents. The laptop also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home in S mode — the operating system is the standard for many business-related programs and for game development, according to our laptop buying guide.

It’s enjoyable to watch streaming content on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000’s 15.6-inch HD screen, and with the brand’s ComfortView technology that helps reduce blue light emissions that may harm your eyes, you’ll be able to binge-watch shows and go on movie marathons. The laptop also features a 128GB SSD for storage, providing ample space for your essential software and important files, and an expansive keyboard with larger keycaps and spacious touchpad for an easier typing experience.

If you’re planning to give a laptop as a gift for Christmas, whether to a loved one or to yourself, you should go for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. The laptop is available from Dell at $139 off, bringing its price down to just $250 from its original price of $389. The deal’s availability is limited, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return. With shipping channels expected to get even more congested as the holidays draw nearer, you shouldn’t waste time if you want to get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for cheap and in time for Christmas. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

