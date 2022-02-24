  1. Deals
This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 — but hurry!

There are a ton of options for super cheap laptop deals right now, including some fantastic Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $159 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $230, compared to its normal price of $389.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is included in our list of the best Dell laptops as a budget option that doesn’t sacrifice power. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which will allow it to keep up with your daily activities. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders on three sides, which also features Dell’s ComfortView technology that protects your eyes by reducing harmful blue-light emissions.

Typing on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is an enjoyable experience with its expansive keyboard and spacious touchpad, while its lift hinge raises the laptop to an ergonomic angle. It also offers a 128GB SSD for ample storage to install your essential software and safeguard your important files, and the ExpressCharge feature recharges its battery by up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

Whether for working from home, accomplishing schoolwork, or watching streaming content, you won’t be disappointed if you go with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 as your next laptop. Dell is making it an even better choice with a $159 discount that brings its price down to just $230 from its original price of $389. The deal’s availability is limited though, and we’re not sure how long stock will last. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, then you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is available for a steal of a price, but if you don’t think it’s the laptop for you, don’t worry. If you want to stick with the brand, we’ve got your back — here are some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now. Hopefully one of these offers matches your needs and budget.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,300
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 47% Off
It's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop (11th Gen Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$372 $535
Two words best describe the Inspiron line: Practical and affordable. Designed to be portable in size yet big on performance, this laptop is no-nonsense yet highly versatile. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$780 $950
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the new Inspiron 15 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Office Depot

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 QHD+ 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$880 $1,080
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and gorgeous 17-inch Quad HD+ touch display. more
Buy at Best Buy
