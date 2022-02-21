  1. Deals
This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 for Presidents Day

Aaron Mamiit
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, viewed from the back and front.

Presidents Day sales mean laptop deals! There are a ton of options for super cheap laptops right now, including some fantastic Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $159 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $230, compared to its normal price of $389.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is included in our list of the best Dell laptops as a budget option that doesn’t sacrifice power. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, which will allow it to keep up with your daily activities. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow borders on three sides, which also features Dell’s ComfortView technology that protects your eyes by reducing harmful blue-light emissions.

Typing on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is an enjoyable experience with its expansive keyboard and spacious touchpad, while its lift hinge raises the laptop to an ergonomic angle. It also offers a 128GB SSD for ample storage to install your essential software and safeguard your important files, and the ExpressCharge feature recharges its battery by up to 80% after just 60 minutes of being plugged in.

Whether for working from home, accomplishing schoolwork, or watching streaming content, you won’t be disappointed if you go with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 as your next laptop. Dell is making it an even better choice with a $139 discount that brings its price down to just $230 from its original price of $389. The deal’s availability is limited though, and we’re not sure how long stock will last. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, then you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

