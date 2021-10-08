A powerful Dell 15-inch laptop for $350? We aren’t kidding

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Whether you’re a professional who’s looking at laptop deals for a work-from-home setup, or a parent who’s browsing student laptop deals to equip your child for school, you’ll get reliability and great value for your money if you take advantage of Dell laptop deals. Dell’s offers include a $135 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, bringing the price of the powerful laptop down to just $350 from its original price of $485.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, so you’re sure that you’ll get a high-quality machine with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It won’t have any trouble keeping up with your daily tasks for work or school with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics, while you enjoy the vivid colors and sharp images on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen. It also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage, which should be more than enough for all your important documents and software.

Using the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is comfortable with its expansive keyboard and spacious touchpad, while its lift hinge raises the laptop to an ergonomic typing angle. It also features Dell’s ComfortView technology, which reduces harmful blue light emissions that will strain your eyes, and ExpressCharge capabilities that can recharge the laptop’s battery up to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Both professionals and students will appreciate the performance and dependability of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Making it an even better option is Dell’s $135 discount for the laptop, which lowers its price to a more affordable $350 from its original price of $485. It’s unclear how long the deal will last — it might be gone tomorrow, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

You can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, especially with Dell’s discount that makes the laptop even more affordable. However, if you’re not yet sold on the model but you’d like to stick with the brand, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop right now — hopefully one of them catches your eye.

