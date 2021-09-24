  1. Deals
You won't believe how cheap this powerful Dell laptop is today

By
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

If you’ve chosen to go with the portability of laptop deals instead of desktop computer deals, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Dell laptop deals. That’s because Dell is a trusted name in the computing industry, and it rolls out offers like this $55 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which brings the laptop’s price down to an even more affordable $330 from its original price of $385.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605, which makes it more than capable of handling basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and creating presentations. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch HD screen with narrow bezels on three sides for an immersive viewing experience when streaming content.

While the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t as powerful as most of Digital Trends’ best laptops, it still helps you get the job done with its expansive keyboard, comfortable typing angle through its lift hinge, and ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions that may strain your eyes. The laptop will always be stable when you place it on a surface because of its rubber feet and bumpers, so you won’t have to worry about it sliding off when you’re focused on something else.

If you’re looking for a new laptop but your budget’s tight, you shouldn’t miss this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Dell has slashed the price of the laptop by $55, lowering it to $330 from its original price of $385. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you think the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will be the perfect laptop for your daily activities, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is an affordable but reliable laptop, so it might be what you’re looking for. However, there are more offers for Dell laptops if you want to take a look around. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available, ranging from basic machines to the most powerful ones in the market.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,455
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,176 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $256
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 Touchscreen Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$490 $530
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of a handy touchscreen. more
Buy at Best Buy

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$800 $1,130
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem. more
Buy at Dell
