Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve chosen to go with the portability of laptop deals instead of desktop computer deals, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Dell laptop deals. That’s because Dell is a trusted name in the computing industry, and it rolls out offers like this $55 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which brings the laptop’s price down to an even more affordable $330 from its original price of $385.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605, which makes it more than capable of handling basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and creating presentations. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch HD screen with narrow bezels on three sides for an immersive viewing experience when streaming content.

While the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 isn’t as powerful as most of Digital Trends’ best laptops, it still helps you get the job done with its expansive keyboard, comfortable typing angle through its lift hinge, and ComfortView technology that reduces harmful blue light emissions that may strain your eyes. The laptop will always be stable when you place it on a surface because of its rubber feet and bumpers, so you won’t have to worry about it sliding off when you’re focused on something else.

If you’re looking for a new laptop but your budget’s tight, you shouldn’t miss this offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. Dell has slashed the price of the laptop by $55, lowering it to $330 from its original price of $385. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you think the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 will be the perfect laptop for your daily activities, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is an affordable but reliable laptop, so it might be what you’re looking for. However, there are more offers for Dell laptops if you want to take a look around. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available, ranging from basic machines to the most powerful ones in the market.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations