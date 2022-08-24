This cheap student laptop just got even cheaper at Dell

Laptop deals aren’t much cheaper than this offer on a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop when you buy directly from Dell. Right now, you can buy a practical and inexpensive laptop for just $280, saving you $50 off the usual price of $330. With a modest but attractive price cut, you also get six months’ worth of The Disney Bundle entirely for free, working out at a saving of $84. The bundle includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+, so if you’re heading back to college, you’re all set for some great entertainment. Here’s a look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

One of the more inexpensive Dell laptop deals around, the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop keeps things simple, but that’s just what’s needed if you’re looking for a cheap Windows-based laptop to type assignments or browse the internet without requiring the bulk of a desktop PC. It offers an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. None of this is powerful by any means, but it means you can get the basics done.

You also get an attractive 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders. There’s also an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps, and a spacious touchpad. It’s those little things that are a reminder that Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, thanks to always remembering the functional touches.

The Dell Inspiron 15 won’t compete with the best laptops, due to its low specifications, but it does the job if you just need a basic laptop. Its use of Dell’s Comfort View Low Blue Light Software Solution means you can cut back on the risk of blue light emissions while it’s designed to last through its tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge to cut back on skidding risk.

To the point yet reasonably practical, if money is tight, you’ll be happy with what you can get from the Dell Inspiron 15. Usually priced at $330, it’s reduced to $280 for a limited time only at Dell, saving you $50 off the usual price. You won’t be disappointed.

