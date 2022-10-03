 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 15-inch Dell laptop just got a huge price cut — now $250

Jennifer Allen
By

One of the best laptop deals for anyone on a budget is the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop. Normally priced at $450, it’s on sale at Dell for just $300. A considerable saving of $150, this is the ideal time for anyone on a slim budget to get more for their money. Providing great build quality and useful specs, we can’t say how long this price will stick around for, but we can’t see it being this cheap for long. Here’s why you need the Dell Inspiron 15 in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

One of the cheapest Dell laptop deals today, the Dell Inspiron 15 offers up an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch full HD screen means it looks great for the price with narrow borders and a LED-backlit display helping things further. The system runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode so it won’t exactly rival the best laptops for performance, but it’s a well-made system for someone who needs to work on the move such as an avid commuter or a student switching between classes throughout the day.

Thanks to it being made by one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Inspiron 15 has some great extra touches too. It has an expansive keyboard that includes a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than previous models, along with a spacious touchpad so there’s plenty of room to stretch out. It also has a lift hinge that raises your device to an ergonomic angle so you get a more comfortable position for typing. Other useful comfort features include Dell’s ComfortView Low Blue Light Software so that harmful blue light emissions are reduced and you get better eye comfort over extended periods of time.

Well designed in many ways so that the Dell Inspiron 15 both looks and feels good, the laptop is down to just $300 right now when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $450, you save $150 so there’s a huge saving to be enjoyed here. Buy it now before the deal ends so you can enjoy the convenience of working on the move for less.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals: Sale starts October 11
Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Laptop Deals: What to expect from the second sale
Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals: What to expect in October
Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals: What to expect in October
Prime Day 2022 smartwatch deals graphic.
Best cell phone plan deals for October 2022
Woman
Best GoPro deals: Sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 GoPro deals graphic.
Best security camera deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.
Best Philips Hue Deals for October 2022
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Best Google Home and Google Nest deals for October 2022
Google Nest Home devices
Best Google Pixel Deals: $250 off the Pixel 6 Pro
google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals
The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2022
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus
Best cheap printer deals for October 2022
Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for October 2022
samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens