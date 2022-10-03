One of the best laptop deals for anyone on a budget is the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop. Normally priced at $450, it’s on sale at Dell for just $300. A considerable saving of $150, this is the ideal time for anyone on a slim budget to get more for their money. Providing great build quality and useful specs, we can’t say how long this price will stick around for, but we can’t see it being this cheap for long. Here’s why you need the Dell Inspiron 15 in your life.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

One of the cheapest Dell laptop deals today, the Dell Inspiron 15 offers up an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch full HD screen means it looks great for the price with narrow borders and a LED-backlit display helping things further. The system runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode so it won’t exactly rival the best laptops for performance, but it’s a well-made system for someone who needs to work on the move such as an avid commuter or a student switching between classes throughout the day.

Thanks to it being made by one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Inspiron 15 has some great extra touches too. It has an expansive keyboard that includes a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than previous models, along with a spacious touchpad so there’s plenty of room to stretch out. It also has a lift hinge that raises your device to an ergonomic angle so you get a more comfortable position for typing. Other useful comfort features include Dell’s ComfortView Low Blue Light Software so that harmful blue light emissions are reduced and you get better eye comfort over extended periods of time.

Well designed in many ways so that the Dell Inspiron 15 both looks and feels good, the laptop is down to just $300 right now when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $450, you save $150 so there’s a huge saving to be enjoyed here. Buy it now before the deal ends so you can enjoy the convenience of working on the move for less.

