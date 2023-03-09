Last chance to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for $220

If you’re looking for the best Dell laptop deals, you better act fast. There have been some fantastic laptop deals at Dell recently, possibly as a spring cleaning sort of event, but the deals are ending earlier tomorrow morning. If you want to grab a super cheap laptop, like this Dell Inspiron 15 for only $220 after an $80 discount, you’ll need to do it by 5 a.m. PST on Thursday, March 9. After that, the deal is over.

Now, bear in mind, this laptop is not ideal for gaming or hardware-intensive applications — like video editing — but that’s okay. It’s not meant to be a powerful machine. Instead, it makes for an excellent backup or companion if you already have a computer. Or, if you just use your phone most of the time, you’ll benefit from the much larger display here.

Speaking of the display, this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display (non-touch) with a maximum resolution of 1366 by 768 and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive for storing photos, documents, and other media. Plus, it offers Intel UHD Graphics 600, which shares available memory to handle visual tasks.

The battery should last for most of the day, giving you plenty of time to work, study, or watch whatever you want. It’s running Windows 11 Home too, so this is a full software experience, not trimmed down.

This incredible deal drops the final price of the Dell Inspiron 15 to $220, saving you $80. Normally, you’d spend $300 on the base model alone, even more, if you decide to upgrade some of the internal hardware. You can always grab some accessories to go with your laptop too like an external mouse, a carrying bag, or even an extra monitor. The important thing to note is that this deal won’t last forever. It’s only available while supplies last so once the inventory sells out, that’s it. Hurry if you want one!

