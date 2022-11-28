 Skip to main content
Dell is selling this 15-inch laptop for $230 for Cyber Monday

With all of the Cyber Monday deals taking place today, there’s no better time to land a discount on a new laptop. This is especially true because one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals is on the Dell Inspiron 15, which is marked all the way down to just $230 at Dell. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $330. Free shipping is included. This is a limited-quantity deal, and it isn’t guaranteed until you’ve completed your order, so click over to Dell now to claim it while you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Dell is almost unanimously one of the best laptop brands, with its wide variety of models offering something for everyone. The Inspiron 15 laptop is an all-purpose laptop made for the masses. Its feature set provides just enough of everything and not too much of anything you don’t need and don’t want to pay for. It’s powerful enough for most people with an Intel Pentium Silver processor and 4GB of RAM. The display comes in at HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, and it’s powered by an Intel UHD 605 graphics card. These specs go with the all-purpose nature of the Inspiron 15, as it’s great for working, doing homework, and scrolling through the digital world.

Many of the best laptops under $500 are good comparisons for the Dell Inspiron 15. This laptop will come at a lower price than most of them. The Inspiron 15 only has 128GB of internal storage. It has a super-fast solid-state drive, and while this is likely enough storage for most people, it may not be enough if you plan to load it up with software. You can always add external hard drives for additional storage space, or you can look into the best cloud storage services. The Dell Inspiron gets great battery life, and it has an HD webcam that makes it great for keeping up with friends and family, in addition to its relatively small body, which makes it super portable and easy to keep with you.

The Dell Inspiron 15 is one of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals at just $230. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $330, but you’ll need to act quickly and claim it while you can. It’s a limited-quantity deal, and it’s not guaranteed until you complete the order.

