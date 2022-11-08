 Skip to main content
Limited stock: Get this 15-inch Dell laptop for $250 while you can

Lucas Coll
By

You won’t get much done in today’s world without a good laptop, but the good news is that you don’t have to pay out the nose to get a solid, no-frills computer. That’s especially true now, with retailers throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday deals early this year. That includes PC makers like Dell, which is serving up some solid Black Friday laptop deals at the moment. One of the highlights of the Dell Black Friday sale is this discount on the Inspiron 15 laptop, which can be yours for just $250 right now after an $80 markdown on its usual $330 sticker price.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there, and although its offerings run the gamut from cheap Chromebooks to high-end 4K ultrabooks, the PC maker will always be best-known for its business-focused Windows machines. Millions of professionals, students, and average users alike rely on Dell laptops for work, study, and everything else you need a computer for, and the Inspiron line has long stood as one of the best values in the consumer PC market.

The Inspiron 15 is the no-frills, no-nonsense member of the Dell family, designed to give you everything you need and nothing you don’t. For hardware, this laptop features an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 quad-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM, which is on par with a laptop in this price bracket and good enough for basic tasks like word processing, typing up emails, watching videos, and surfing the web. For storage, you’ve got a 128GB SSD, which is a notable improvement over the 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage you often see on cheap laptops like this.

On the outside, the Dell Inspiron 15 sports a nice modern design that sets it apart from other cheap computers that are often clunky (and, let’s face it, rather ugly at times). You’ll find no thick, distracting bezels here; the Inspiron’s 15.6-inch HD display is surrounded by a slim frame that cuts down on bulk. The large keycaps are nice to type on, too, and the plus-sized touchpad is pleasant to use. The laptop also features a lift-hinge design that elevates the keyboard a bit for more comfortable typing.

If you need a simple Windows 11 laptop for work or study, it doesn’t get much better than the Dell Inspiron 15. Right now, it can be yours for just $250 after Dell’s early Black Friday deals shave $80 off of its $330 price tag.

