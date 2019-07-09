Digital Trends
Dell Inspiron 3780 laptop is now on sale for less than $800

Karen Tumbokon
best 17 inch laptops dell inspiron 3000

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, which means that there are plenty of deals going on, making this summer the perfect time to upgrade your laptop. To compete against other online retailers, Dell is running a great deal on the 17.3-inch Inspiron 3780 laptop, originally priced at $760, but now on sale for $630, saving you a total amount of $130.

It’s quite the bargain, given the device is packed with so many incredible features, whether you are looking for a laptop for streaming entertainment, playing video games, or completing projects at home, school or the office.

The Dell Inspiron 17.3-inch 3780 laptop is powered by an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U processor and operates under Windows 10 Pro. The sharp-looking display delivers dramatic and crisp graphics from any angle when streaming the latest movies and TV shows on Netflix. You even have the ability to switch back and forth between open applications and you can easily store movies, photos, music, and important files with 2TB of storage.

Like similar laptops that are made by Dell, the Inspiron 3780 comes with the standard disk drive, allowing you to play DVDs, burn CDs for friends, and archive large files. It’s a great feature to have since most laptops no longer offer consumers the standard disk drive. The Inspiron 3780 has an array of ports, including an HDMI port, SD card slot, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. All those options make transferring files a cinch on the Inspiron 3780 laptop.

Dell is even throwing in some extra discounts on some accessories, such as the VisionTek VT1000 Universal Dual Display USB 3.0 Dock for $89, the Energy Backpack 15 for $85, and a wireless mouse (WM326) for $32. Any of these accessories would make a great addition to the Inspiron 3780 laptop.

If you are interested in buying this device for your business, you can choose the option of applying for the Dell Business Credit. This gives you the opportunity to pay as little as $19 per month until the computer is paid off in full. Be sure not to miss out on this great deal from Dell.

