Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off

If you’re looking for a convenient desktop computer to place in your home for the rest of the family to use, we think you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One. Designed to look great while taking up the minimum amount of room, it’s available at Dell for $1,000 right now, saving you $200 off the usual price of $1,200. Additionally, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included with the offer so you can save $84 here and gain Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ alongside your new computer purchase. One of the more tempting desktop computer deals right now, let’s take a look at why it’s worth paying attention to.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One

Designed in a seriously classy way, the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One is perfect if you’ve been considering one of the Dell laptop deals but know you’re never going to need to take it anywhere other than your desk. It takes up only the necessary amount of space so if your work or living space is a little small, you can still find a home for it. It’s ideal for anyone with a small apartment or that simply hates to have cables sticking out everywhere.

Hardware-wise, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor which should be pretty speedy, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage for the boot drive. Alongside the boot drive, you also get 1TB of regular hard drive storage for saving files where speed isn’t essential. And, of course, there’s that gorgeous screen. The Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One offers a 27-inch full HD display with InfinityEdge bezels so it barely takes up any space over the size of the display. Plus, it’s a touchscreen so you can get tactile with how you’re working any time it suits you. It all looks gorgeous so, while the specs don’t always rival the best desktop computers, this is a great all-rounder.

The display includes Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology so you can enjoy a lower risk of eyestrain thanks to a reduction in harmful blue light. The computer also has a full HD pop-up camera any time you need to take a call, with the peace of mind that it disappears when you don’t want to be disturbed. It’s these little but important things that soon make the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One a great option amongst the best all-in-one computers.

Normally priced at $1,200, the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One is down to $1,000 right now when you buy from Dell. A reliable discount, this is a great time to buy if you’ve been considering an all-in-one system for a while. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations