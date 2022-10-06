You can grab a great student laptop for only $379 with this Dell deal

Laptops don’t last forever, especially when they’re getting a ton of wear and tear taking them back and forth to school every day. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for student laptop deals, and right now Dell has a deal that might just be too good to pass up. Right now, Dell is selling its Inspiron 15 laptop, which is originally priced at $599, for only $379, saving you an incredible $220. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we’ve seen since all of the back to school deals came to a close, so don’t miss your chance to scoop up one of these powerful machines.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 15 is a fan favorite and this is one of our favorite recent laptop deals for good reason. It features a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD graphics and 8 GB of DDR4, 2666 MHz memory. Whether you keep your laptop at home or you take it with you from class to class, the Dell Inspiron was made to help you get all of your work done as quickly and seamlessly as possible. It comes with 256 GB of SSD storage, so there’s plenty of room to save all of your assignments.

If you’re interested in adding even more storage space, no problem. The Dell Inspiron 15 has two USB 3.2 gen 1 ports, so you can plug in an external hard drive or two to save all of your music, photos, and videos. Even more exciting is that this machine is lightweight and ready to accompany you wherever you go. It’s nearly 12% lighter than the previous generation of Inspiron, and it has an HDMI port built in so you can connect to a monitor whenever you set up your workstation.

At only $379, it’s hard to pass up your chance to upgrade your school laptop to the powerful Dell Inspiron 15, saving you $220 off its original price of $579. Be sure to add it to your cart and take advantage of these huge savings before this deal is gone for good.

