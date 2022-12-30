 Skip to main content
Grab a $250 student laptop while this Dell sale is still live

Nina Derwin
By
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on a white background displaying a colourful scene.

For students all across the country, the new year means a new semester at school. If your student laptop is in need of replacing, you’re in luck because Dell is offering a deal right now on its Inspiron 15 Laptop, which is the perfect machine for students on the go. Originally priced at $300, you can bring one home today for only $250, saving you $50 or 17% off. While there are a lot of laptop deals popping up left and right, this deal stands out in particular because of its affordable price on this well-known laptop that has enough screen real estate to help you create presentations, write research papers, or Zoom into your online classes.

Why You Should Buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

Students rely on their laptops for just about everything, which is why it’s never a bad idea to invest in a trusted brand like Dell for all of your education-related technology. Dell’s Inspiron 15 laptop features a 15.6-inch anti-glare, LED-backlit display as well as an Intel Celeron N series processor and runs Windows 11, the new operating system we have all come to know and love. With 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage, this machine is exactly what students need to run multiple applications and save all of their projects, papers, and presentations.

Thanks to the Inspiron 15 laptop’s large touchpad and roomy keycaps, it’s incredibly easy for students to navigate all of their homework and daily tasks. The laptop comes with Dell ComfortView software, which is key for those who spend many hours a day on their computer because it reduces blue-light emissions that help ease eye strain and improve comfort. If you’re on the go, you’ll enjoy the laptop’s ExpressChange capabilities, which means that the battery can be charged up to 80% in only 60 minutes.

It’s undeniable that Dell laptop deals will be happening off and on throughout the year, but if you’re heading back to school in January, now might be the time to take advantage of this particular deal. Right now, you can bring home a brand new Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 or 17% off its original price of $300. If you wait until classes resume, you might be too late to seize this deal.

