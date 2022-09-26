Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

One of the best Dell laptop deals today, the Dell Inspiron 15 also features prominently among the best Dell laptops. Excellent value, the laptop offers an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage.

This may not be the kind of system to rival the very best laptops around, but if you simply need to be able to type up some documents on the move or browse online rather than rely on your phone, the Dell Inspiron 15 does the job. It also offers a 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders so it’s pleasant to look at. As befitting one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Inspiron 15 is full of finer details, too. It has an expansive keyboard with a numeric keypad, 6.4% larger keycaps than previous models, and comes with a spacious touchpad. You can even use its lift hinge to raise your laptop to an ergonomic angle so it’s more comfortable to type on. Dell Comfort View Low Blue Light Software also helps to cut back on harmful blue light emissions so you benefit from less eye strain.

The Dell Inspiron 15 may never be particularly fast but you’ll appreciate how much comfier it is to use than other laptops in this price range, thanks to its many well-thought-out features.

Normally priced at $300, the Dell Inspiron 15 is down to $250, meaning it’s great value thanks to all its excellent features. A saving of $50 adds up when your budget is tight, so the Dell Inspiron 15 is well worth considering. Snap it up now while stocks last at this price.

Editors' Recommendations