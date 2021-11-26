Right now, we have a fantastic gaming laptop Black Friday deal for you. Dell has the G15 Gaming Laptop for just $600 saving you $419 on the usual price. With some great hardware under the hood, this is the ideal system for gaming on the move or when you simply have limited space at home. It’s just one of the many Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’re spotting right now while we pinpoint the absolute best Black Friday deals overall. Snap it up now while stock lasts.

Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, you know you’re onto a good thing with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. It offers many of the specifications you’d expect from the best gaming laptops. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD. Where things get even better is courtesy of its Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650 graphics card combined with a 15.6-inch Full HD display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Just what you need for gaming on the move in style. The refresh rate means you won’t have to worry about any screen blurring during the fastest of action.

Alongside that, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop also has some great cooling systems. Its thermal system utilizes copper pipping to dissipate heat, keeping things cooler and more stable. The use of the Alienware Game Shift technology means you can enjoy a turbo boost of power at the touch of a button too, all while staying cooler than other laptops. It’s a smartly designed system for taking advantage of the power and performance it can offer.

Normally priced at $1,019, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is down to just $600 right now at Dell. As always, stock is very limited so you’ll need to grab it now while you still can. You won’t want to miss out.

This gaming laptop deal from Dell could end at any second. Dell is known for putting a limited number of laptops on sale, and its deals often sell out the same day it puts them up. Dell may put out a different G15 deal if this one sells out, but it will probably be on a more expensive model and the deal won’t be as good. This is Black Friday, too, so there are way more people scrambling for a gaming laptop than usual. Dell could decide to end the deal on its own, but more likely it will sell out.

We do know that Dell’s entire Black Friday sale is ending tomorrow at 2 a.m. EST. Will this gaming laptop deal still be there by then? It’s very unlikely. Our advice is to buy now. If you find a better deal today, you can always cancel your order. You don’t want to waste your chance at a great gaming laptop for a steal because you didn’t act quickly enough.

Some people make a habit of waiting to buy what they want until Cyber Monday or after, just in case there are better deals. While it’s true that sometimes happens, it’s not likely to happen this year, especially since so many deals went live super early. There are no guarantees you’ll see better prices later or even that the items you want will be in stock. We recommend taking advantage of these discounts as soon as possible.

Remember — if you manage to find something better on Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your existing order or return it if it’s too late. Retailers are honoring extended return windows for the holidays, like Amazon’s January 2022 return window. Just keep an eye on delivery times so you don’t have to wait too long for your bargain.

