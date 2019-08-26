Dell Labor Day sale: 4K TV, Bose, and XPS laptop deals

When it comes to finding big savings between now and Black Friday, Labor Day weekend is really your best bet. Traditionally, the best Labor Day sales have been on clothing, outdoor gear, and backpacks, but with many retailers moving to an online platform, that has begun to change. Dell is a perfect example of this transition, offering a wide variety of 4K TVs, headphones, and laptop deals during their Labor Day event.

The computing brand is offering some substantial savings across its site, with the venerable XPS 13 laptop leading the charge at a $250 discount. The savings also extend to Samsung, LG, and Vizio 4K TVs with special offers on audio and monitors as well. We’ve gathered a few of the best deals the Dell Labor Day sale has to offer below to get you started, but you can dive into the massive sale to browse with your own eyes.

Dell Labor Day sale top picks

If you’re just looking for a quick snapshot of the best deals this sale has to offer, this is it.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones — $50 off

— $50 off LG 70-inch 4K TV — $529 off

— $529 off Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV — $600 off

— $600 off XPS 13 Laptop — $250 off

— $250 off XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $400 off

— $400 off Dell G7 15 gaming laptop –$330 off

–$330 off Alienware m15 gaming laptop — $380 off

— $380 off Alienware 25 monitor — $220 off

4K TV Deals

Though Dell is known for its signature laptops, PCs, and monitors, their online store actually sells a wide variety of electronics. 4K TVs are perhaps the most heavily discounted options they offer, with some solid Labor Day sales and special gift card offers to go with them. With big savings on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, now is a great time to nab a new smart television for less. They make for excellent monitors as well if you plan on doing some gaming.

LG 70-inch 4K TV — $529 off

— $529 off Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV — $600 off

— $600 off Sony 65-inch 4K LED TV — $500 off

— $500 off Vizio 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV — $200 off

— $200 off Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV — $400 off

Laptop Deals

Labor Day weekend is one of the best times to buy a laptop. With so many folks heading back to school, this three-day weekend is really one of the best times to find savings on 2-in-1s, Chromebooks, gaming PCs, and work laptops. With early access deals well underway, you can save big on Alienware, XPS, and Inspiron through Monday, September 2.

XPS 13 Laptop — $250 off

— $250 off XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $400 off

— $400 off Dell G7 15 gaming laptop –$330 off

–$330 off Alienware m15 gaming laptop — $380 off

— $380 off Inspiron 15 3000 laptop — $120 off

Monitor Deals

Whether you’re buying a new computer or just want to upgrade your desktop setup with something a bit more visually impressive, Dell is offering some pretty substantial deals on monitors right now. With Alienware and Dell Ultrasharp options availabe at discounts up to $450, these Labor Day savings are definitely worth a look. Though, admittedly, you could always just use a 4K TV as a monitor if you really wanted to go big.

Alienware 25 monitor — $220 off

— $220 off Dell UltraSharp 34 monitor — $300 off

— $300 off Alienware 34 monitor — $450 off

— $450 off Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Monitor — $190 off

Headphone deals

Wireless headphones are becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity in today’s world. Though audio deals aren’t exactly a specialty of Dell’s, the computing website is offering some pretty decent deals for Labor Day. With brands like Bose and Sony leading the charge, these headphone deals are decent enough for consideration.

Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones — $50 off

— $50 off Bose Noise-masking Sleepbuds — $50 off

— $50 off Bose SoundSport wireless earbuds — $20 off

— $20 off Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones — $70 off

