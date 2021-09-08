It’s the last day of this year’s Dell Labor Day sales, so if you need something for your computer setup, your time to take advantage of the brand’s Labor Day deals is dwindling. Dell, as well as its gaming-focused Alienware brand, are trusted names in the industry, so you’re sure that you’ll be getting top-quality products with every purchase, even with discounted prices.

Dell laptop deals are still among the most popular offers from Dell for Labor Day, but the brand is offering more than just computers, such as gaming headset deals and desktop monitor deals. Dell’s best deals that are still available for this year’s Labor Day sale include the Alienware AW510H 7.1 gaming headset, the 27-inch Dell SE2722H monitor, and the 25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor. There are even more discounts to be discovered though if you want to take a look around.

Alienware AW510H 7.1 gaming headset – $70, was $100

The Alienware AW510H is equipped with custom-tuned 50mm drivers and 7.1 virtual surround sound, giving you an advantage in gameplay as you’ll be able to hear even the faintest of footsteps. The gaming headset also offers enhanced noise isolation through its leatherette earcups, a retractable microphone with noise cancellation so your team won’t have trouble hearing your commands, and a comfortable design so you can play for hours.

Gamers should have a decent gaming headset in their arsenal, and you can’t go wrong with the Alienware AW510H. Dell is selling the gaming headset for just $70, after a $30 discount to its original price of $100, for an offer that’s hard to refuse. If you want crystal clear communications and immersive sound while playing games, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Alienware AW510H.

27-inch Dell SE2722H monitor – $160, was $250

The Dell SE2722H features a 27-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, plus a refresh rate of up to 75Hz and a response time as quick as 4ms. The monitor’s slim bezels make the display look even bigger, while its built-in power supply unit and cable holder reduces the clutter on your desk. It also comes with Dell’s ComfortView feature, which reduces the blue light emissions that can harm your eyes.

If you’re still using a low-resolution monitor, here’s your chance at an affordable upgrade with the Dell SE2722H. The 27-inch monitor is available from Dell at $90 off, lowering its price to $160 from its original price of $250. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of Dell’s Labor Day sale before you make your purchase, as stocks may run out. Click that Buy Now button immediately, if you think the Dell SE2722H is the monitor for you.

25-inch Dell S2522HG gaming monitor – $250, was $430

For an even better experience than the Dell SE2722H, go for the Dell S2522HG. Its 25-inch screen also offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080, but with a higher refresh rate of 240Hz and faster response time of up to 1ms for incredible clarity during action scenes and no motion blur. The gaming monitor supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, to eliminate distortions that mess up gameplay such as screen tearing and stuttering while giving you the capability of playing for several hours with its fully adjustable stand and ComfortView feature.

To maximize your computer’s processing power, you need a gaming monitor that will be able to keep, like the Dell S2522HG. You won’t have to break the bank if you want to buy the 25-inch gaming monitor though, as it’s only $250 from Dell, down $180 from its original price of $430. Don’t hesitate if you want the Dell S2522HG, as other shoppers may snap up all the stocks — click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

