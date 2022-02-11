  1. Deals
This powerful Dell XPS 17 is $250 off for a limited time!

Albert Bassili
By
Dell XPS 17 laptop sitting on a desk.

There are three sizes of Dell’s powerful XPS laptops: 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch. Of course, the bigger the laptop, the higher the price. Luckily, Dell has one of its better Dell XPS deals going on with this discount on the XPS 17. With a sale price of $2,000 — down from $2,250 — you’re getting a great deal on a 17-inch laptop, which we don’t often see.

In terms of specs, they’re pretty beastly for a laptop at this price. For starters, you get an RTX 3050 with 4GB of VRAM, and while not as powerful as something like a GTX 1650, it’s still pretty good and you get RTX tech. The CPU is an 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H, which may be a bit more powerful than required with the RTX 3050, and it probably fits better if you spend the money you’ll save on upgrading the card to an RTX 3060. That being said, unless you play a lot of graphically-demanding games on high settings, it might not be worth upgrading to the RTX 3060.

As for the other internal specs, you get 16GB of RAM, which should be enough to handle several browser tabs, as well as a 1TB NVMe SSD, so you’ll be able to install a few games in there without having to worry about running out of space. Of course, you still might want to upgrade the internal storage or grab an external hard drive to supplement it. As for the screen, it’s nothing particularly fancy, with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500-nit brightness, and since it doesn’t specifically mention refresh rate anywhere, it would seem that it only runs at a maximum 60Hz, which should be fine for most folks.

A 17-inch screen on a laptop is a huge plus for anyone working in Photoshop or Final Cut. Even streamed movies will have an extra punch on a screen that big. Dell’s go-to sizes for the XPS are 13 inches and 15 inches. The Dell Inspiron is 15 inches as well. This is a noticeable step up from those sizes. If you need something more compact for easy transport, check out our other Dell deals or general laptop deals.

