Dell XPS 17 with RTX 3060 discounted by $450 for limited time

Albert Bassili
Dell XPS 17 laptop sitting on a desk.

The Dell XPS lineup of laptops is the go-to in the industry for style and small size, and even though the XPS 17 is quite big, it still manages to stay relatively svelte and easy to carry around. Of course, it does cost a pretty penny, so it can be hard to get your hands on, even if you love the laptop. Thankfully, Dell has a great deal going on right now, which discounts the XPS 17 to $2,550, down from $3,000, a pretty substantial discount and one of the best Dell XPS deals for today.

The Dell XPS 17 is, to say the least, a beast, with a CPU and GPU combo that can rival even some of the best gaming desktops out there. For starters, it comes with an RTX 3060, which is one of the top graphics cards out there and one of the best you’ll find in a laptop. Paired with that is an 11th-gen Intel i7-11800H, which is also pretty powerful and a great match for the RTX 3060. Together, they’ll likely easily rip through most tasks and AAA games, although you might not necessarily be able to run them on the highest setting. The main reason for that is the 17-inch UHD+ screen with its massive 3840 x 2400 resolution, but DLSS upscaling should help mitigate that somewhat.

Besides that, the other internals are also reasonably good, with a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage and a whopping 32GB of RAM for you to work with, the latter being more than enough for most uses, even if you love to open dozens of tabs at a time. We’re also happy to note that the XPS 17 comes with Wi-Fi 6, which means you should have a much better wireless experience when playing online games compared to Wi-Fi 5.

All in all, the Dell XPS 17 is a pretty awesome laptop, and even though it can be expensive, the deal from Dell that reduces it down to $2,550 from $3,000 is great. Of course, if it doesn’t quite do it for you, or you’re looking for something cheaper, check out some of our other laptop deals.

