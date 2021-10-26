You shouldn’t miss the opportunity to upgrade your laptop with this year’s best Black Friday deals, as there will be all kinds of Black Friday laptop deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals that you can shop. Whether you’re using your machine for working from home, attending online classes, or playing video games, you’ll find an offer that’s perfect for you.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop – $280, was $355

For an affordable but reliable laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and the Intel UHD Graphics 600, which makes it more than capable of handling basic tasks such as typing documents, surfing the web, and watching streaming content. The laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch HD screen and a 128GB SSD for storage.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is available from Dell at $75 off its original price of $355, making it even more affordable at $280. If you just need a no-frills laptop for daily use, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Dell Inspiron 15 3000.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop – $700, was $950

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops, and its most recent iteration makes the machine an even better purchase. Inside the laptop are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, for smooth performance during your daily usage. Meanwhile, the 13.3-inch Full HD screen looks even larger with its thin bezels and 16:10 aspect ratio.

For a laptop that won’t let you down, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. Its price is slashed by $250 on Dell, lowering it to $700 from its original price of $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell XPS 13, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – $700, was $985

Gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming laptop like the Dell G15. It won’t have any trouble running the latest games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, with all that power shown on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD screen. The gaming laptop also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which will let you adjust how your hardware runs each game.

Dell is selling the Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $700, after a $285 discount to its original price of $985. There’s no telling when stocks will run out though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop – $1,170, was $1,320

Enjoy extreme versatility with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, which can function as a laptop when the 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen is opened, as a tablet when the display is completely folded back, and anything in between. The device doesn’t sacrifice power with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

If you’re already thinking about the usefulness of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, then you’d be glad to know that it’s discounted on Dell by $150, bringing its price down to $1,170 from its original price of $1,320. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to purchase the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

