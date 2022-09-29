 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops

Aaron Mamiit
By

Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.

Dell is currently selling the Dell Latitude 3420 for $719, after a 38% discount that slashes its original price of $1,159 by $440, and the Dell Vostro 5620 for $929, after a 45% discount that reduces its sticker price of $1,684 by $755. We’re not sure how long these laptop deals will be available from Dell though, so if either one catches your attention, don’t think it will be around for long. Finalize your purchase as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on the price cuts.

Dell Latitude 3420 — $719, was $1,159

Dell Vostro 5620 — $929, was $1,684

Dell Latitude 3420 — $719, was $1,159

The 14-inch Dell Latitude 3420 laptop with an abstract image on its display.

The Dell Latitude 3420 promises reliable performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. These specifications won’t challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but they’re more than enough for smooth multitasking between basic functions like typing documents, checking emails, and doing online research. The laptop also comes with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution for clear details and vivid colors, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and a Windows 11 Pro license included.

Dell Vostro 5620 — $929, was $1,684

Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

If you need more power in your device, then you’re going to want to buy the Dell Vostro 5620. It challenges the best business laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a necessity for more advanced tasks such as graphic design. The laptop also comes with a larger display — a 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution — for more space when reviewing spreadsheets and making presentations, and double the storage with its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

Editors' Recommendations

Best TV Deals for September 2022
Vizio OLED TV
Best OLED TV Deals: Get a Sony 4K TV for $800
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768
Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $320
55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720
Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv
Best iPhone deals and sales for September 2022
iPhone 13 Pro in blue.
Best MacBook deals and sales for September 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Best gaming chair deals for October 2022
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
HP Pavilion x360 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Save $550 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today
The HP OMEN 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
Dell XPS 13 on a table displaying the Digital Trends logo.
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop front-facing and displaying an image of a woman smiling.
These giant TVs are all under $300 during this Walmart TV sale
Philips 55-inch Class side-on view with menu showing
Best Prime Day Deals: What to expect from the October event
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.