Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.

Dell is currently selling the Dell Latitude 3420 for $719, after a 38% discount that slashes its original price of $1,159 by $440, and the Dell Vostro 5620 for $929, after a 45% discount that reduces its sticker price of $1,684 by $755. We’re not sure how long these laptop deals will be available from Dell though, so if either one catches your attention, don’t think it will be around for long. Finalize your purchase as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on the price cuts.

Dell Latitude 3420 — $719, was $1,159

The Dell Latitude 3420 promises reliable performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. These specifications won’t challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but they’re more than enough for smooth multitasking between basic functions like typing documents, checking emails, and doing online research. The laptop also comes with a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution for clear details and vivid colors, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed and a Windows 11 Pro license included.

Dell Vostro 5620 — $929, was $1,684

If you need more power in your device, then you’re going to want to buy the Dell Vostro 5620. It challenges the best business laptops with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a necessity for more advanced tasks such as graphic design. The laptop also comes with a larger display — a 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution — for more space when reviewing spreadsheets and making presentations, and double the storage with its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

