Dell business laptops are over half off today

Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.

Latitude 7320 Laptop — $1,079, was $2,409

If you’re torn between buying a tablet and a new laptop, you may not need to look any further than the Latitude 7320 Laptop with optional 2-in-1 display. The latest in Dell’s Latitude line, the 7320 runs on Windows 10 or 11, whichever you prefer. It was made to maximize your productivity, and thanks to the 11th-generation Intel Core vPro Processors paired with 16GB of RAM, you get all of the benefits of lightning-fast performance as well as all of the built-in security features, manageability, and stability IT needs. You’ll get incredibly long battery life, and the Latitude wakes from sleep instantly so you never miss a beat. Thanks to Dell’s Dual Opposite Outlet, your fans will cool better than ever despite the machine’s super compact size. Better cooling means more efficiency, and better airflow means improved response time so you can spend less time waiting and more time getting your work done. The Latitude 7320 only weighs 2.5 pounds, meaning that its super portable, so work from home can suddenly mean work from anywhere. Don’t forget to check out the best Microsoft Office deals going on today if you rely on those applications to get the job done.

Vostro 7510 Laptop — $1,199, was $2,427

The Dell Vostro 7510 was made for you to step up your business game. There’s truly nothing this incredibly chic, versatile machine can’t do, courtesy of its supercharged 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Because it was made to handle even your most powerful applications, the Vostro 7510 has a new, fully redesigned thermal system, including dual heat pipes that move heat away from your CPU and GPU, so your laptop stays cool and your fan is as long-lasting as it is virtually silent. This machine was made to grow as you do, and you can add additional memory and storage if and when you need it. The Vostro 7510 charges quickly, up to 80% in just an hour thanks to its ExpressCharge feature, and you can even get a 35% charge in only 20 minutes. This is an incredible benefit to owning this machine if work from home is really more like working on the go for you. Best of all, the Vostro 7510 remains super sleek despite all of its internal power. Gone are the day of clunky laptops! This machine from Dell is as aesthetically pleasing as it is fast and sturdy, meaning it will serve you well no matter where your work takes you. However, if you truly spend most of your time at home, you may also want to consider upgrading your chair, too. Check out our picks for the best office chair deals happening right now so you can not only work smarter but more comfortably.

