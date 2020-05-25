Dell Memorial Day Sale 2020: Alienware, Dell XPS 13 at rock-bottom prices

Dell has hit the ground running with a sales event of its own this Memorial Day: This iconic PC brand is always a big player during these big seasonal blowouts, and right now, it’s offering nice discounts on some of the best picks from the Alienware and Dell XPS lines. Whether you’re after a sleek modern ultrabook or a PC capable of doing some heavy gaming, the Dell Memorial Day Sale has you covered, and we’ve already smoked out our favorite picks of the lot.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (2019) — $700, was $1020
The Dell XPS 13 is one of our long-standing favorite ultrabooks, so it’s fitting that we lead with this 2019 model — and the early Dell Memorial Day deals are your chance to score it at a very nice price. Under the hood, it’s got a 10th-gen i5 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive, which are good specs for a no-nonsense workhorse laptop.
This 2019 Dell XPS 13 is technically the last-gen model (Dell gave it a nice little update in 2020), but with that 10th-generation CPU, it is hardly long in the tooth in 2020. The price is right, too: A $320 discount knocks it below $100, letting you score this fantastic Windows ultrabook for just $700 right now.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (2020) — $980, was $1000
If you do want the versatility of a 2-in-1 and are willing to pay a little more to get the latest 2020 refresh, then this Dell XPS 13 (2020) will scratch that itch. For this one, Dell increased the display panel to a 16:10 ratio (a 7% boost in screen real estate), and since it’s a 2-in-1, that gorgeous 1200p display can fold flat on its hinge for use as a tablet. It runs on the same updated 1oth-gen processor as the 2019 model — this one’s packing an Intel Core i3-1005G1 — along with 4GB of snappy 3,733MHz RAM, a notable upgrade over that used in the last-gen XPS.
For storage, you’ve also got a 256GB SSD. A modest $20 discount lets you grab the 2020 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for $980.
Alienware Aurora R8 Gaming Desktop — $980, was $1150
If you know PC gaming, then Alienware is a name that should need no introduction. You also know that nothing beats a proper desktop computer for enjoying the latest AAA titles, and the Alienware Aurora R8 doesn’t disappoint. This configuration comes loaded with a ninth-gen six-core Intel i5-9400 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB VRAM (arguably the best graphics card to be had for the price right now), and 16GB of dual-channel RAM. That hardware can deliver plenty of juice for 1080p/60fps gaming at high settings.
On top of that, a 512GB SSD gives you plenty of high-speed storage for all those games. Better still is the price: A nice $170 savings means you can grab this gaming battle station for $980 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Alienware M15 Gaming Laptop — $1350, was $1400
If you want gaming power in a more portable package, there are also some great gaming laptops in the Alienware lineup. The Alienware M15 ticks all the boxes for things we want in a modern gaming machine: An Intel Core i5-9400H CPU, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and 8GB RAM provide plenty of power for work and entertainment (including modern games), while a 256GB solid-state drive provides sufficient storage space for your OS, software, and other goodies.
The 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz display also looks great and hits a nice sweet spot in size, even if the laptop itself is slightly bulky (which is usually what you can expect from a gaming laptop given its beefier hardware). Dell’s Memorial Day sale means you can score this solid gaming laptop for $1,352 and save $48.
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop — $1370, was $1500
The Dell XPS 13 is fantastic, but not everyone is into those smaller 13-inch displays. If you love the idea of a 2-in-1 ultrabook but also prefer a more traditional 15-inch screen, the Dell XPS 15 has you covered: It’s packing an Intel Core i5-8305G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD — solid specs for work and all-around daily use — and you’ve even got a bit of gaming and video editing power thanks to its RX Vega M GL graphics with 4GB VRAM.
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Dell has this XPS 15 2-in-1 marked down to $1,372, saving you $128.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Dell Memorial Day Sale: Save on Alienware and Dell XPS 13
- The best cheap Dell laptop deals for May 2020
- Dell XPS 13 down to its cheapest-ever price for Memorial Day
- 5 laptop deals you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day
- The best laptop deals for May 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo, Apple, and more